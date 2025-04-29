Jordon Hudson Stormed Out of Disastrous Interview, Expected Bill Belichick to Follow Her: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

CBS Sunday Morning is not usually the sort of media outlet to ignite controversy.

But the show is at the center of a growing scandal this week thanks to a bizarre interview with former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

In case you missed it, Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson (Bill is 73) awkwardly interrupted the proceedings when the NFL legend was asked how they’d met.

Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson attend Michael Rubin’s 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)

“We’re not talking about that,” Hudson testily chimed in. The cringe-inducing scene has since gone viral.

Sunday morning tension

It was not the kind of moment we usually see on the softball Sunday morning chat show. And apparently, it was just one of many instances in which Jordon inserted herself into the conversation.

According to a new report from TMZ, “there were numerous other instances of Hudson butting in — even when the legendary coach was answering questions about football, she would stop and correct him.”

Yes, even on football matters, Jordon wouldn’t allow Bill to speak for himself.

North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on during the first half of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils at Dean E. Smith Center on March 08, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Sources tell TMZ that she eventually stormed out of the interview “and wanted [Bill] to follow.”

When Belichick was permitted to answer questions about his relationship, he told interviewer Tony Dokoupil that he had “never been too worried about what everybody else thinks.”

Insiders tell TMZ that Dokoupil was “spooked” by Jordon’s behavior and wrapped the interview ahead of schedule. Plans for a second interview were canceled.

Belichick claims he’s unconcerned about criticism over the fact that his girlfriend is 49 years his junior.

But these days, Bill and Jordon are attracting criticism for more than just their age difference.

Bill Belichick’s ‘growing problem’

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson attend the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Jordon has been by Bill’s side nonstop — at interviews, obviously, but also at team practices and press events for the University of North Carolina, where Bill recently accepted a coaching position.

UNC staffers tell Page Six that there’s concern on campus about Jordon’s influence over Bill, with one source observing a “growing sense this could become a problem.”

It remains to be seen if Jordon will create any major issues for Bill at his new job.

In the meantime, Belichick is dealing with his worst PR crisis since Spygate.

Bill Bellichick and Jordon Hudson attend The American Museum of Natural History’s 2024 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History on December 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for the American Museum of Natural History)

A tough weekend for an NFL legend

As Page Six points out, several media figures took to social media to remark on the awfulness of Belichick’s interview.

“My Sunday morning routine is always coffee and ‘CBS Sunday Morning,’” Barstoll Sports founder Dave Portnoy tweeted, adding:

“It’s a feel good show. The opposite of controversial. So [imagine] my surprise this morning when they had the most awkward Bill Belichick interview I’ve ever seen. Like I was squirming in my seat.”

Piers Morgan retweeted Portnoy and added, “It was utterly excruciating. Mr Belichick needs a family or friend intervention asap.”

“A 24 year old seems to have more influence over Bill Belichick than Tom Brady. Cold game,” sports journalist Jemele Hill chimed in.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.