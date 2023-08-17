Kody Brown: I Failed My Sister Wives! I’m Done with Polygamy!

Kody Brown is struggling mightily in his personal life these days.

But he’s never been more on fire when it comes to his professional life.

Due to all the drama surrounding this father of 17 and his former spiritual spouses, Kody and his co-stars are featured on the cover of People Magazine this week.

The issue teases “Life After Polygamy” for Janelle and Christine Brown, while stating that the Sister Wives are prepared to Tell All.

Kody Brown has an odd look on his face in this look at the former polygamist on Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

Over the span of just over a year… Christine Brown walked away from Kody in November 2021.

Then, in December 2022, Janelle Brown admitted that she had separated from her long-time partner.

Finally, a month after that, Kody’s union with first wife Meri Brown was terminated after the pair’s relationship had been platonic and distant for years.

This leaves Kody and his only legal better half, Robyn Brown, as the only actual couple when Sister Wives returns with new episodes on Sunday, August 20.

This is the official poster for Sister Wives Season 18, courtesy of TLC. (TLC)

“It’s been painful, a lot of finger pointing and blame,” Kody now tells People.

“But you have to hope we still have a friendship in the future. Because we’re bound forever through our kids.”

For perhaps the first time, Kody has acknowledged his role in the demise of his Janelle, Meri and Christine relationships, too, telling this same outlet:

“I could have done a lot better.”

For her part, Robyn says she isn’t going anywhere.

“I never thought I wanted to leave. I know how much I love Kody,” she says to People in this cover story. “He’s doing his best.”

In his own interview with the publication, meanwhile, Kody states for certain that he only plans to have eyes for Robyn… for the rest of his days.

“The idea of ever marrying again after the experience I’ve had, there’s no reason for me to do that,” Kody says, adding:

“I feel like I’ve hit the bottom of a deep swimming pool, but I’ve pushed off and am headed to the surface.”

Robyn Brown doesn’t look to happy in this poster for Sister Wives. (TLC)

In general, the women who left Kody and their polygamous arrangement don’t have any regrets.

“I would do it all again,” Janelle tells People, at least partly because her plural marriage experience “is what gave us the life that we have now.”

Christine feels the same way.

“Just because I left, it doesn’t mean we failed,” says the 51-year old. “It [only] means there’s change.”

Sister Wives Season 18 premieres August 20 at 10/9c on TLC.