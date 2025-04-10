’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jasmine Pineda Welcomes Baby Girl!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jasmine Pineda had her baby, and wants 90 Day Fiance fans to know.

Viewers have had a lot of things to say about the news. Some have even wondered — and not unfairly — whether she was pregnant when 90 Day: The Last Resort filmed.

The truth is that a lot of things remain unknown. Except, of course, that Gino is not the father.

But, for now, Jasmine and Matt have welcomed their baby girl.

Speaking to the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 confessional camera, Jasmine Pineda looks very pleased. (Image Credit: TLC)

Jasmine Pineda and Matt Branistareanu welcome their baby girl!

Jasmine Pineda and Matt Branistareanu have welcomed their child, a daughter. This is their first baby together, but Jasmine’s third child overall.

On Wednesday, April 9, Jasmine took to her Instagram page to announce the news.

“Introducing Matty, our sweet baby girl!” she wrote in the caption.

(To clarify, “Matty” has a full name, which is Matilda)

“She’s already filling our hearts with so much love and joy,” Jasmine gushed.

She then affirmed:

“We’re beyond grateful for this new chapter in our lives.”

On 90 Day Fiance, Jasmine Pineda explains that a menu item is pigs feet. (Image Credit: TLC)

When did Jasmine actually give birth?

Jasmine shared the news on April 9. While that would be an auspicious date of birth shared by other notable figures (happy belated birthday, Lil Nas X!), the Instagram post did not actually name the date.

Many public figures welcome a child and then wait a few days to announce the news.

Usually, this comes with specifying the date of birth and other details.

Jasmine opted to share nothing of the sort. It is possible that she gave birth on Wednesday, or earlier in the week. And some 90 Day fans believe that it may have been much earlier.

At the Tell All, Jasmine Pineda was sort of hit-or-miss with her castmates. (Image Credit: TLC)

Jasmine announced her pregnancy in February of 2025.

Based upon what we know of her timeline, she likely conceived in summer 2024.

That is the most reasonable, most likely sequence of events. However, it is not the only possibility.

Given the veil of secrecy surrounding Jasmine’s happy news, some fans speculate that the pregnancy began earlier.

In theory, she could have welcomed baby Matty considerably earlier.

Jasmine Pineda has something on her mind and she needs to talk to Gino about it, but only when the time is right. (Image Credit: TLC)

Was she already pregnant while filming ’90 Day: The Last Resort’ last year?

On 90 Day: The Last Resort, Jasmine described Matt as a “friend” whom she had met at a gym. Notably, this mirrored previous reports.

At the time, Jasmine expressed a desire for an open marriage. Gino’s lack of affection towards her was only one of many, many problems in their relationship.

Merely opening the relationship could never have fixed it.

It is unlikely that Jasmine was already pregnant while filming The Last Resort, which filmed roughly a year ago.

But it says a lot about how fans regard Jasmine that people are asking this question. People just want a clear timeline.