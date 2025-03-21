Khloe Kardashian: I Haven’t Had Sex in YEARS!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Khloe Kardashian is sharing the naked truth.

About having not been naked with another human being in a very, very long time.

On the latest issue of The Kardashians, Khloe sat down for a few moments and spoke to Kim Kardashian and hairstylist Chris Appleton, the latter of whom declared on air:

“Let’s get Khloe laid.”

Khloe Kardashian attends Abyss By Abby – Arabian Nights Collection Launch Party at Casita Hollywood on January 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Abyss By Abby)

The 40-year old gets a say in that, though, doesn’t she?

“I mean, I just haven’t’ been intimate in quite a long time,” Khloe said in a confessional. “So we’re going back to square one. Born again.”

Kardashian who shares kids True, 6, and Tatum, 2, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

She was screwed over multiple times by the NBA power forward, who cheated on Khloe left and right.

Khloe Kardashian attends the Grand Opening of the Guitar Hotel expansion at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, in Hollywood, Florida, October 24, 2019. (Photo by ZAK BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

if you recall, Khloe was also married to Lamar Odom… who abused drugs and who cheated on her as well.

Did these past experiences impact Khloe’s current stance? We can’t say for certain, but it would make a little sense if she’s a lot scarred by the actions of these unethical men.

The reality star herself has said she’s been traumatized by what transpired.

After getting pressed on The Kardashians by Chris about and Kim how long it’s been since taken a trip to Pound Town, Khloe replied:

“You’re obsessed with knowing that I haven’t’ had sex in so many years. I could get someone to have sex with me, I just don’t want to have sex.”

KhloÃ© Kardashian arrives for the 45th annual E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on November 10, 2019. (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Khloe did add that the lack of sex hasn’t stopped Khloe from thinking about her ideal scenario.

“On Instagram I saw somebody that married the Eiffel Tower, some food, a cell phone and something else,” Khloe quipped. “So, this might be me in the next couple of years, marrying something like my bed.”

That would be… different.

“That would be nice,” she continued. “I marry my bed. I know who I’m coming home to every night. I know you’re just going to be there for me whenever I want. And snuggle me whenever I want. And you don’t talk back.”

During her 40th birthday tribute episode of ‘The Kardashians,’ Khloe Kardashian was the center of attention. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Another option? Khloe could always launch an OnlyFans page dedicated to her feet.

For now, however, she’s doing just fine on her own. And she wants everyone to know it.

“Guys, my love life is non-existent,” Khloe emphasized toward the end of this episode.