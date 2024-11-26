Vanderpump Rules Reboot: Confirmed by Bravo!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We finally have our answer, Bravo viewers.

Kinda. Sorta.

Back in August, we wondered whether Vanderpump Rules would return for Season 12 amid cast strife and various controversies.

The issue became more prominent after we learned that the long-running series did NOT film at all this past summer.

Now, meanwhile, the network has announced that season 12 will hit the air at some point in 2025 — but it wll feature Lisa Vanderpump and a new group of “close-knit SUR-vers who are as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors,” according to a press release.

The new season begins production next year and a premiere date and cast will be confirmed on a later date.

“What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again,” executive producer Alex Baskin added in a statement on Tuesday.

“With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can’t wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together.”

Vanderpump Rules debuted in 2013, beginning as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before evolving into its own quite popular franchise.

The program originally followed Vanderpump and the-then staff at her restaurant SUR (Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder) as they attempted to navigate professional and personal conflict.

Throughout the year, the Vanderpump Rules cast has grown to include Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright and many others.

The show hit its pop culture nadir on Season 10 when we learned that Taylor had cheated on Ariana Madix with her good friend and colleague Rachel Leviss.

The series even earned an Emmy nomination for Season 10, although what came to be known as the Scandoval prompted a cast divide because some former stars were upset Ariana refused to film scenes with Sandoval.

It turned into a giant mess. For understandable reasons.

“The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between,” Vanderpump said in her own statement on November 26.

“I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules.”

Vanderpump Rules expanded into its own spinoff earlier this year, with The Valley having been recently renewed for a second season.

Fans will also get an opportunity to say farewell to the original cast members when a retrospective special drops ahead of the new season.

“Let’s just say there’s no more story to tell. Right? There’s only two people to blame for that and that’s Sandoval and Raquel. Ariana, I will always be a cheerleader [for her],” Vanderpump said during an appearance on Jeff Lewis Live last month.

“She was absolutely fantastic on Broadway. I heard she killed it on Love Island. I’ve never watched the show and certainly did not start watching because we were not good.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently streaming on Peacock.