Katie Maloney: Tom Schwartz and I Are NEVER Getting Back Together!

It's been less than two weeks since Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their separation, and it seems that these two are wasting no time in making their split legal.

We learned this week that Maloney has already filed for divorce.

We suppose that shouldn't have come as a shock, but Vanderpump Rules fans know that these two have experienced quite a few ups and downs over the course of their 12 years together.

They've both faced cheating allegations, and they've been in more drunk screaming matches than

So when the Bubbas first revealed that they were separating, there was a feeling that they might get back together after they dust settled from their most recent conflict.

These days, however, it looks as though the marriage really is over for good.

If Katie and Schwartz were both furious at one another, maybe we'd continue to hold out hope.

But it looks as though Katie's decision to divorce was not made out of anger or resentment but a rational desire for a fresh start.

An inquisitive paparazzo caught up with Katie at the Grove in LA this week and asked if there was any chance that she and Tom might "get back together" or "call off the divorce."

"I don't think so," Katie replied.

"This is it?" the photographer asked, leading Katie to answer, "Yeah."

The pap then asked Katie if she had caught Tom cheating.

That might sound a bit forward, but with Schwartz's history of (alleged) infidelity -- and the fact that he owns two bars in LA -- it's a theory that's been put forth by a lot of fans.

No one would've blamed Maloney if she had stormed off at that point, but when you've been sharing your life with the public for the past decade, we suppose you get used to a total lack of privacy.

"No infidelity," she said.

"We just grew apart, you know. We have a great friendship but things just happen sometimes, unfortunately."

Katie went on to note that she's "always going to love Tom," a sentiment that's in keeping with her affectionate divorce announcement.

"After 12 years on an adventure through our life together Tom and I are ending our marriage," Maloney wrote on Instagram.

"This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose."

Schwartz was similarly conciliatory, confirming that the divorce was Maloney's idea, but assuring his followers that there's no bad blood between the exes.

"As sad as I am, still happy to say there's no anger or bitterness," Tom wrote in his own Instagram post, adding:

"I don't think we were ever a model couple. Maybe we are model divorcées."

The man always had a knack for looking on the bright side!

Tom and Katie still live together, a fact that's led many fans to speculate that they'll soon get back together.

But we think the living arrangement says more about the price of LA real estate than it does about their relationship.

It''s certainly been a season of splits in the Vanderpump universe, with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett ending their engagement and James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss also calling it quits.

But hopefully that's the end of the breakups.

2022 has been rough already, and we don't think we could handle a Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix breakup!