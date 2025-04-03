Kanye West Confirms Bianca Censori ‘Ran Away’ From Their Marriage, Tried to …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kanye West is in the midst of yet another meltdown.

And it seems that his second wife, Bianca Censori, has finally grown tired of his antics.

Even though his life is in shambles, Kanye has somehow found time to release a new album (which, of course, has songs titled “Cosby,” “Free Diddy,” and “Heil Hitler”).

In the lyrics, he opens up about his marriage and seems to confirm the rumors that Bianca finally dumped him.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kanye West reveals that Bianca Censori tried to have him committed

The news that Bianca wants to end her marriage didn’t come as much of a surprise.

After all, Kanye basically left her with no choice.

But it seems that prior to moving out, the Australian architect did her best to try and convince Kanye to seek psychiatric help.

“My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it,” West raps on a song titled “WW3.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”

Elsewhere on the track, Kanye lashes out at Bianca’s family, claiming they “want me locked up.”

“They want me to go on retreat / They want me to run and meet,” he raps.

“I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy / I’m making this song for Bianca / I’m feeling the spirit of Donda.”

Those lines refer both to the violently abusive relationship between Diddy and Cassie Ventura and his late mother, Donda West, whom Ye seems to believe would approve of his recent behavior.

US rapper and producer Kanye West and Australian model Bianca Censori arrive for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

One rough patch after another

Rumors of trouble in Kanye and Bianca’s marriage began back in February, when she attended the Grammys in a see-through dress that West had designed.

Kanye then took to social media to assure critics that he has “dominion” over his wife, and she does as he commands.

Bianca reportedly moved out after that chain of events, but it seems that she later reconciled with her controversial husband.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Marni Srl)

A source told Page Six that Bianca wanted to leave Kanye for good, but she eventually came back to him out of fear.

“Kanye controls so many aspects of her life,” said the insider.

It seems that she’s now joined the rest of the world in being completely done with Kanye’s BS.

Perhaps Kanye will learn a valuable lesson about not publicly berating his wife and forcing her to parade around naked. But probably not.