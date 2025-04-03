Miller Gardner Cause of Death: Revealed, So Very Tragic

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have an update on the tragic death of Miller Gardner, the son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner.

The 14-year-old died of exposure to poisonous gases including carbon monoxide poisoning, Costa Rica authorities authorities confirmed late on April 2.

Brett Gardner poses here with his late son, Miller. (Instagram)

Miller’s cause of death was announced by Randall Zúñiga, General Director of Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigative Agency (OIJ), who shared the toxicology results in a statement to media.

“In the carboxyhemoglobin test, a saturation level of 64 percent was found,” Zúñiga said.

“In such cases, when concentrations exceed 50 percent carboxyhemoglobin, it is considered lethal. In this particular case, with a saturation of 64 percent, the level is clearly well above that lethal threshold.”

The official continued:

“Therefore, this confirms the police hypothesis that the death was caused by exposure to poisonous gases, specifically carbon monoxide. With this, the case is practically closed. The only step remaining is for the toxicology report from the OIJ Forensic Sciences Department to be forwarded to the Legal Medicine Department, so the expert can include it in the autopsy report.”

(Instagram)

Last month, the Yankees team went public with news of Miller’s passing in a statement via social on behalf of his mom and dad.

“With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation.

“We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.

“We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss.

“Our prayers go out to Miller’s teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief,” the family added, asking for privacy as they grieve.”

(Instagram)

Last Monday, Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort — the hotel where Miller and his family were staying — refuted the agency’s findings of “high levels of carbon monoxide contamination,” claiming that the levels of carbon monoxide in the room were “non-existent and non-lethal.”

We’re guessing some kind of investigation will soon be undertaken.

Gardner played his entire career with the Yankees and was named an All-Star in 2015 and won a Gold Glove Award in 2016.

As they deal with loss and grief, the Garders have been honoring their son’s legacy.

An obituary published in Charleston, South Carolina’s Post and Courier on behalf of the family asked that donations be made in his honor to the Make-a-Wish Foundation, a non-profit that fulfills the wishes of young people battling life-threatening medical conditions.

“The Gardners have seen the organization’s impact firsthand on numerous occasions and have always been deeply moved by the hope, strength, and inspiration each wish provides for children and families facing difficult times,” Miller’s obituary reads.

“In this time of unimaginable loss, the family prays that joy and healing will come to others who share their grief.”