Olivia Plath Exposes Ethan: We’re Still Legally Married! He Stalled the Divorce But …

Olivia Plath is putting husband Ethan Plath on blast.

That’s right, husband.

Though they took their time before filing for divorce, she’s revealing that they’re still legally married.

That’s pretty awkward, considering that Ethan’s engaged. And, Olivia adds, he’s desperate to finalize the divorce process that he himself stalled so that he can remarry.

Olivia Plath addresses the TLC camera. (TLC)

Oh dang! Olivia and Ethan Plath are still technically married!

On Monday, April 28, Olivia Plath took to TikTok to dish about her divorce from ex-husband Ethan Plath.

Yes, they split in 2023 after having married in October of 2018.

And yes, viewers saw the two allegedly finalize their divorce on Welcome to Plathville last year.

According to Olivia, no, that’s not the truth.

She says that they remain legally married — on paper. And she blames Ethan for holding up the process.

“Remember a year and a half ago when I tried to get divorced? This was all on TV, unfortunately,” Olivia shared during her lengthy video.

“At first my ex wouldn’t sign divorce papers,” she explained, “because he kept thinking I was going to come back.”

Olivia elaborated: “I very clearly was not and he had even said that he did not want to be with me.

“But he just had this idea that I was going to come back and it was going to blow over like every fight we had in the past and it would be fine. So he refused to sign papers. …”

Ethan Plath addresses the camera early on Welcome to Plathville Season 6. (TLC)

What about the divorce paperwork that viewers saw?

According to Olivia, these stalling tactics continued even on Welcome to Plathville.

Even when viewers thought that they saw the end of the divorce process.

“But what is not shown [on the episode] is he filled them out incorrectly and refused to put financial information, which is needed in the state of Minnesota,” Olivia detailed.

She explained: “So the court flagged the papers and [the divorce] never went through.”

Ethan and Olivia Plath have ended their marriage. Just not on paper just yet. (TLC)

“It wasn’t actually filed and we didn’t get divorced. And when I reached out to him to try to get him to fix the paperwork, he blocked me,” Olivia lamented. “And I remained blocked for like a year.”

However, she shared that this changed just a few months ago.

Suddenly, Olivia described, Ethan unblocked her and demanded that she grant him a divorce immediately.

According to her video: “He was like, ‘Olivia, I’m sorry I made you wait but we need to get divorced immediately. Please collaborate on this, this needs to happen as soon as possible. I have an attorney, he’ll call you. Get this done please.’”

Why the sudden change of heart after so much stalling?

Olivia Plath made it clear that Ethan only switched gears to wanting a divorce because he is now engaged to Teagan Nichols, a woman who critics say somehow looks like she could be his sister and his daughter all at once.

“He would not give me the chance to peacefully move on for over a year,” Olivia pointed out. “But as soon as he wants to move on I have to jump on his timeline.”

Olivia concluded by wishing Teagan luck, telling Ethan:

“You’re a petulant man-child. … Good luck setting a wedding date.”