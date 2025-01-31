Kailyn Lowry RETURNS to ‘Teen Mom’ Franchise 3 Years After Quitting!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Believe it or not, it’s been three years since Kailyn Lowry quit Teen Mom.

But stars always seem to have a hard time stepping away from this long-running franchise.

So perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that Kail has returned to the show that made her famous. Well, sort of, anyway …

Kailyn Lowry attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Kailyn Lowry Makes Unexpected Return to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

In a trailer for the new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Kail pays an unexpected visit to her old friends Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and Maci Bookout.

“What are you doing here?” a surprised Baltierra asks.

“What are you doing here?” Lowry jokingly responds.

The reason for Kail’s visit to her former castmates isn’t entirely clear. But it might have something to do with the fact that all three have been involved in some intense drama in recent weeks.

Kail to the Rescue?

Maci has taken major flak for defending ex Ryan Edwards despite his numerous arrests and abuse allegations.

Meanwhile, Tyler and Catelynn are upset that the adoptive parents of their eldest child, daughter Carly, have not been as responsive as they would like in terms of arranging visits.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler appear here on an episode of Teen Mom. (MTV)

“Teresa said she needs to have a very sincere apology,” Lowell says in the trailer, referring to Carly’s adoptive mother. “I deserve a f—king apology.”

“Have you heard from Brandon and Teresa at all?’ Tyler later inquires.

“I’m blocked,” a frustrated Cate replies.

The Triumphant Return of Kail

While there’s obviously a lot of drama ahead this season, commenters were mostly fixated on the unexpected return of Kail.

Kailyn Lowry looks very unhappy in this screenshot from Teen Mom 2. (Image Credit: MTV)

“KAIL!!!!!! Omg I miss you kail !!!’ one wrote, according to The Daily Mail.

‘Omffgggg kail is back??!!’ another asked.

There’s no word yet on how much of Kail we’ll be seeing this season. But clearly, Teen Mom fans will take what they can get.

As for Tyler and Catelynn’s situation, they claim that after agreeing to an open adoption, Carly’s parents have since had a change of heart.

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

“They definitely have 100 percent closed the adoption,” Lowell shared in a recent interview with E! News.

“I’m still blocked [on social media] and they recently told me to quit sending gifts [to Carly] because it was inappropriate and uncalled for, just a whole bunch of things.”

While we’re sure it’s a complex situation, Tyler and Catelynn should be careful not to use their clout to gain the upper hand over a family that just wants privacy.

They should also consider the fact that Carly is in her teens now, which means that she might be the one who decided that it’s time to take a step back. Just sayin’!