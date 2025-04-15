Kacey Musgraves Receives Harsh Criticism For ‘Wildly Inappropriate Sexual …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kacey Musgraves is 36 years old, and she lives in a country that supposedly values free speech, so she should therefore be able to post pretty much whatever she wants on her social media accounts.

And yet, a post in which Kacey doesn’t call anyone out or make any sort of threat — hell, a post in which she doesn’t even swear or express a political opinion of any kind — has created a minor uproar online.

The tweet in question? Well, if you have fun, funny friends, or if you follow interesting celebrities, then it’s probably the sort of thing you see and chuckle at a dozen times a day.

Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour at Madison Square Garden on February 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for BT PR)

But for some reason, angry, terminally online, sexually frustrated dudes (we know, we’re being redundant there) absolutely hit the roof when they saw it.

“Is it possible to die of horniness? Asking for a friend,” Musgraves tweeted. Pretty harmless, right?

Well, not if the reaction from the most sensitive folks on the internet is any indication.

The chief architect of today’s manufactured outrage was Outkick, which seems to be primarily a sports betting site.

But perhaps the folks over there decided that with Barstool going a bit more mainstream there’s a lucrative opening in the furious incel niche.

“I thought Musgraves’ entire image was a girl-next-door vibe. Jumping on X to ask if you can “die of horniness” is definitely a curveball. I’m not sure any of her followers saw this coming,” wrote the site.

US singer Kacey Musgraves arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s a bit of a weird take as, 1. Kacey’s joke is really pretty tame, and 2. her lyrics frequently touch on the usual country topics of divorce, booze, weed, and bad decisions, so we’re not sure where Outkick got the idea that she’s aiming for Doris Day vibes.

Anyway, the tweet didn’t seem to shock and appall Kacey’s fans.

In fact, it racked up over 50,000 likes and quite a few comments from followers who seemed to find the sentiment relatable.

And naturally, there were quite a few humorous replies in the mix.

Recording artist Kacey Musgraves performs as she opens for George Strait during the first of his “Strait to Vegas” shows at T-Mobile Arena on April 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media)

“This is disgusting and is a great example of why you’ll never be as good of a musician or role model as Ashlee Simpson, Demi Lovato, or Kris Kross,” the always-amusing Three Year Letterman account sarcastically opined.

Now, there’s a sports-pop culture crossover outlet we can get behind!

Look, at the end of the day, Kacey is single, and her candor is one of the things fans love about her.

A thought popped into her head and she tweeted it out. That’s the kind of thing we all used to do before social media transformed into political discourse Thunderdome.

The internet is objectively worse than it was a few years ago, but hey — a fun consolation prize is that you might trigger a tantrum in some uptight nerd just by tweeting out a completely innocuous joke!