Justin Bieber Spotted Getting Close With Sexyy Red: Has He Moved on From Hailey?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Bieber celebrated Sexyy Red on her birthday with a little kiss.

In a vacuum, it’s cute! But fans are contrasting his smiling face with everything else that they’ve seen lately.

His most recent activities have made him seem miserable, troubled, or even unstable.

Is Justin really “happier” with the rapper than he is with his own wife? Or are fans jumping to conclusions?

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife US model Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Justin Bieber and Sexyy Red had a great time!

On Thursday, April 17, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to show off a video in which he celebrated Sexyy Red’s birthday.

The rapper turned 27 on Tuesday. And Justin helped her celebrate.

Part of that celebration, the Biebs’ own post revealed, was giving her a friendly kiss on the cheek.

As you can see, this was not an intimate kiss. This was not a sexual kiss.

The video even shows Sexyy Red laughing with delight at the sweet gesture. That was all.

No one is reasonably accusing Justin of “cheating” or anything of the sort. Rather, comments focus upon his apparent mood.

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

‘I forgot he could smile’ OUCH

“Why does he look happier with her than with Hailey,” questioned one Instagram commenter.

“I forgot he could smile,” remarked another.

An additional social media user described Justin as: “Happiest I’ve seen you in a minute.”

Rapper and singer Sexyy Red arrives at Shaq’s Fun House at Mardi Gras World on February 7, 2025. (Photo Credit: Skip Bolen/Getty Images)

Other commenters, however, were quick to point out that it’s normal for one or both spouses to enjoy a night out with friends. Emphasis upon enjoy.

We might also add that Justin is at a party here. The gloomy photos of Justin to which people refer tend to be when he’s walking from place to place and getting mobbed by photographers.

Most of us smile more when we’re celebrating a friend’s birthday than we do when we’re making our way through a crowd to report for jury duty or whatever.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 2022 MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Hailey did post a response, by the way

Just for the record, Hailey herself commented with three heart eyes emojis.

While we can grudgingly acknowledge the possibility that a jealous or otherwise upset spouse might overcompensate with a triple-emoji reply, it seems more likely that she’s just happy to see her husband help a friend celebrate.

Whatever is or is not going on in their marriage, neither of them seem up for broadcasting it to the world right now.