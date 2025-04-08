Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson: Oh No, Are They Getting Back Together?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are hanging out.

Earlier this year, the couple’s split after 10 years together came after many months of hefty breakup hints.

Jessica hinted that he cheated in a new song, now that she’s (finally) releasing music again.

Naturally, some fans are squirming. Is she about to get back with her ex?

Birdie Mae Johnson, Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Ace Knute Johnson, and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of Jessica Simpson’s Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022. (Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson spent time together recently

TMZ reports that Jessica Simpson was recently hanging out with Eric Johnson.

The two officially split — but have not, to the best of anyone’s knowledge, actually divorced yet.

But the two have been spending time together in Carlsbad, California.

They were with their kids and with a couple whom some assume to be Eric’s parents.

Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson attend the 10th Anniversary Celebration of the Jessica Simpson Collection at Tavern on the Green on September 9, 2015. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)

According to the report, eyewitnesses observed Eric and Jessica appearing emotionally distant from one another.

Daughters Maxwell and Birdie and their son, Ace, all seemed to be happy.

Their parents seemed, if not standoffish, less than warm.

Jessica didn’t seem to be flashing her famous smile. One can infer that there were unspoken feelings and tensions at play.

Jessica Simpson visits SiriusXM Studios for SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Jessica Simpson hosted by Andy Cohen on February 05, 2020. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

In March, she confirmed that they are living separately

Jessica simply said that she and Eric were navigating a “painful situation” in their marriage.

However, speculation about their marriage has been ongoing for many months.

Reports that things were on the rocks were abundant.

And, speaking of rocks, ringless sightings seemed to confirm to many fans that something was up.

Eric Johnson and singer/songwriter Jessica Simpson attend the premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 17, 2014. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

On the positive side, Jessica is releasing music again and even performing for the first time in way too many years.

Some fans speculate that the apparent collapse of her marriage (though, again, they have not announced a divorce) is no coincidence.

Rather, some believe that this is fueling Jessica’s creative expression — with some suggesting that married life simply stifled her, holding her back. (We certainly hope not)

Ace Knute Johnson, Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Jessica Simpson, and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of Jessica Simpson’s Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022. (Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)

Are they getting back together?

It is always possible that Jessica and Eric were trying to hash things out. We’d say “on neutral ground,” but if these are Eric’s parents, that’s probably not the most neutral. One assumes.

However, they also share children. Whether they go through with a divorce or try marriage counseling or remain in limbo, they’ll need to remain in contact for the sake of their kids.

We’re sure that they’re both thinking of what a divorce will mean for their kids.

Of course, being the child of two people who should be divorced is no walk in the park either.