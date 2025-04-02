Jana Duggar & Stephen Wissmann Showcase Married Life & Big Changes at Home

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissman are showing off their married life.

Late last summer, Jana and Stephen’s wedding was a surprise to everyone who hadn’t read the leaked plans.

Unlike several of her sisters, the long-suffering eldest Duggar daughter has not had reality TV to show off her married life.

But she’s giving fans a curated glimpse at her married life … even if it’s clear that it involves hard work.

During her extensive Bachelorette trip vlog in 2024, Jana Duggar captured herself on film more than once.

Jana Duggar apparently had a fun — albeit busy — month of March with husband Stephen Wissmann.

“1000-piece jigsaw puzzle with tile,” she joked in her March 31 Instagram caption, referring to their home renovation projects.

“Evening bike rides, many trips to Lowe’s,” Jana listed. “And sweet memories spent together.”

On YouTube in the summer of 2024, Jana Duggar took followers on a tour of her Tiny House.

Jana followed those words with hashtags — likely more about punctuating the post than about increasing her reach on social media.

“#loweshomeimprovement #besthubbyever #bikerides #warmerweather,” she penned.

The video itself echoed Jana’s message of her version of marital bliss.

Jana’s Instagram video showed her and her husband picking up multiple boxes from the store.

The two then got food together.

The video also showed Jana and Stephen working on the shower renovation. DIY projects can sometimes be make-or-break for couples, but they seem to enjoy working together.

On her YouTube channel, Jana Duggar walked viewers through as she harvested and ate her own Arkansas pineapples.

Make no mistake, this isn’t an all-work-and-no-play scenario. This is Jana’s marital life, not her indentured servitude to her parents.

The video shows Jana and Stephen enjoying a glorious outdoor vista.

We also see them eating breakfast and snuggling on the sofa.

On her YouTube channel, Jana Duggar walked her fans through the installation of her above-ground pool.

Commenters gushed over Jana and Stephen’s couple dynamics and teamwork based upon the brief glimpse of their recent weeks.

The two only married in August of 2024.

That was a mere eight months ago.

This couple seems to have fallen into married life as well as one could expect. Marriage — even for people who didn’t grow up in abusive cults — can come with many challenges.