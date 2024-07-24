Olivia Plath to Ethan Plath: Dude, We’re Over! Deal with It!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ethan Plath was forced to face the harsh truth on the latest episode of his family’s TLC reality show.

On the July 23 installment of Welcome to Plathville, Ethan sat down across from his estranged wife, Olivia, and made it clear he wasn’t ready to actually file divorce papers.

(It’s unclear precisely when this scene was filmed, but the Plaths did finalize their divorce a few months ago.)

Olivia and Ethan Plath on Season 6 of Welcome to Plathville. (TLC)

Olivia felt quite differently, however.

“I don’t know how to just keep moving forward and living single lives and not file,” she told Ethan, emphasizing she has no interest in “dragging” out the process and later adding via confessional:

Being back around Ethan makes me emotional because he’s not doing well at all.

“But I know that Ethan and I are not getting back together. I’ve moved on, I’m done, and I feel like Ethan’s indecision confirms my decision because the inconsistency that he’s showing in what he says he wants, what he does, how he changes his mind.”

Olivia Plath never sounded very broken up about the end of her marriage. (TLC)

Olivia continued as follows:

“That played a huge role in our marriage of so many inconsistencies and feeling loved and then not feeling loved, and feeling supported and not feeling supported, and it was just like a roller coaster.”

The spouses announced back in October 2023 that they were separating.

Even in her statement at the time, Olivia sounded very much over the relationship.

Olivia Plath is featured here on an episode of her family’s reality show. (TLC)

“I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself,” she said back then, sounding all profound and barely acknowledging Ethan.

“7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know this is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.

“There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver.

“We will be okay.”

Ethan and Olivia Plath are interviewed here by TLC during an episode of Welcome to Plathville. (TLC)

Olivia will be okay. Heck, she already has a boyfriend.

But Ethan? He sounded very troubled and, put simply, very sad on this Season 6 episode.

“Are you sure we can’t make this work?” he asked Olivia on air. “Could we wait like, a few more months on the divorce, just to see where we’re at?”

Olivia just shook her head in response.

And Ethan put his head in his hands and cried.

Ethan Plath reacts here to the realization that his marriage is over. (TLC)

“Olivia and I have parted ways,” Ethan shared on October 27, 2023.

“It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals.

“I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on TLC.