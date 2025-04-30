Khloe Kardashian Reveals ‘Intense Weight Loss’ In Shocking New Bikini Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Khloe Kardashian has undergone a majoe transformation since her early days in the spotlight.

But many fans didn’t realize just how much Khloe had changed until this week.

The 40-year-old reality star shared some new bikini photos on Instagram, and many were stunned by how much weight she’s lost.

Khloe Kardashian receives criticism for latest bikini photos

Khloe shared the above photos of herself and her kids this week. And as you may have guessed, most of the comments had more to do with Khloe than the kids.

Now, Khloe looks perfectly happy and healthy to us, but the comments section on her latest post was absolutely unhinged.

“Why she look so funny now?” one follower asked.

“Put some meat on them bones fr,” another added.

“Yall gotta chill with the Ozempic life,” a third chimed in

KhloÃ© Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Of course, Khloe insists that she lost the weight without the help of any drugs. And given how candid she’s been about her weight loss journey, we have no reason to doubt her.

Her latest post prompted the Daily Mail to run an article about Khloe’s “extreme weight loss.” But while the headline may have been inflammatory, the tabloid also ran some illuminating quotes in which Khloe revealed the truth about her weight loss journey.

“I used to be overweight a lot of my life. God, I mean my weight-loss journey. It took years for me. I’ve always been chubby – like athletic. I’ve always played sports. I just was never in shape,” Khloe recently told the “She MD” podcast.

“I was 204 pounds when I delivered and I was like, ‘How am I going to do this again?’ Because I took so many years to do it the first time,” she added, referring to her weight loss.

“But because I had all the tools in my toolbox, I knew what to do and I actually lost my pregnancy weight so much faster than I ever did my regular fat weight.”

KhloÃ© Kardashian attends W Magazine and Burberryâ€™s Art Basel Celebration on December 01, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for W Magazine)

While the method might seem counterintuitive, Khloe revealed that one of the keys to her weight loss is eating seven meals a day.

The meals, of course, are small and nutritious, and Khloe says their frequency helped her stave off hunger as she made various lifestyle changes.

“I would, let’s say, cut out all sodas. Little by little, I would cut things out,” she said

“I would do that for a week and then cut out one other thing because I realised, I did every diet under the sun when I was younger.”

Clearly, whatever she’s been doing has been working. No matter what the haters say, Khloe looks fantastic.