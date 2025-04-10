Kylie Jenner Furious About Graphic Timothee Chalamet-Gwyneth Paltrow Sex Scenes: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The movie Marty Supreme won’t hit theaters until December.

But it’s already receiving very negative reviews from Ms. Kylie Jenner.

The film stars Timothee Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow, the latter of whom has spoken openly about the many graphic sex scenes involving the two leads.

Kylie Jenner and actor TimothÃ©e Chalamet look on during the Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Gwyneth says she and Timothee do a lot of banging in upcoming ping pong film

The film, directed by Josh Safdie, features Timothee as a professional ping pong player who carries on an affair with Gwyneth

“I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There’s a lot—a lot,” Paltrow explained to Vanity Fair.

“There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed,” she added, noting that when the film’s intimacy coordinator asked her if she’d be comfortable with a particular move “I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on.’ ”

Gwyneth might have laughed the situation off, but it seems that Kylie failed to see the humor.

As you’re probably aware, Kylie and Timothee are in a very serious relationship, and it seems that she’s not keen on the idea of watching him pretend to bang someone else.

TimothÃ©e Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Is Kylie angry about the reports of Timmy’s sex scenes?

According to a new report from Radar Online, Kylie is furious over the film’s sultry content, and she’s instructed Timothee not to film any more sex scenes.

“Timothee has no problem being intimate in movies, but Kylie doesn’t like it. She doesn’t appreciate all the details and doesn’t want him to film any more sex scenes moving forward,” a source tells the outlet.

And apparently, this is no small matter. In fact, the insider claims that it’s resulted in the worst rough patch of Kylie and Timothee’s relationship.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend a match during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 09, 2025 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“It has been the main source of tension between them lately, and it’s something that has been deeply bothering them,” said the insider.

The source added that Chalamet’s inner circle is concerned about the ways in which Kylie’s puritanical rule might limit his career prospects.

“He wants to explore everything as an actor and artist. It’s the biggest moment of tension between them since they started dating,” the insider added.

TimothÃ©e Chalamet and Kylie Jenner in the audience during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It’s not the first time that Timmy’s loved ones have expressed misgivings about the relationship.

One insider recently described Kylie and Timothee as “two complete opposites.”

“It’s a mystery,” the source said. “Many of us don’t understand how they connect and click.”

But hey — as long as Kylie and Timothee understand the attraction, that’s all that matters.

We just hope she’ll open up to the idea that pretending to fall for other people is part of Timmy’s job.