DeAnna Pappas Breaks Silence on Arrest, Abuse Allegations

DeAnna Pappas has made headlines of late for all the wrong reasons.

Two years ago, the former Bachelorette lead split from her husband, Stephen Stagliano. It seemed amicable at the time.

On March 7, however, Lynn Stagliano, Stephen’s mother, filed a declaration in the divorce between her son and Pappas in which she accused the reality star of having been drunk and irresponsible about her children.

(Pappas and Stagliano are the parents of daughter Addison, 11, and son Austin, 9.)

We also learned recently that Pappas was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence on February 27.

Fast forward to April 3 and a spokesperson for the former Bachelorette star posted a statement on her Instagram Stories addressing her recent legal troubles.

“On behalf of our client, Deanna Pappas, we wish to address recent public speculation and clarify the current legal status of matters stemming from an incident involving her former spouse,” the message read.

“After a full investigation and review of video evidence, the assigned detective determined that Ms. Pappas was not the aggressor. No criminal charges were filed.”

Pappas previously claimed she voluntarily submitted to drug testing after being bailed out of jail and tested negative.

She also said in legal documents, in response to her ex-spouses allegations:

“The basis of [Stephen’s] is based on his fabrication that I am an alcoholic. This is wholly false and fabricated as way for [Stephen] to gain leverage in his attempt to alienate the children from me”

DeAnna’s new statement goes on as follows:

In the best interest of the minor children, Ms. Pappas voluntarily withdrew a temporary restraining order in order to reach a cooperative agreement, allowing the children to be shielded from prolonged conflict and public exposure

Any continued attempt to distort facts or interfere with the children’s well-being will be met with the appropriate legal response. Ms. Pappas remains committed to protecting her children from further trauma and maintaining their right to privacy, as recognized by law.

We respectfully request that the media refrain from further speculation and avoid the dissemination of narratives that may impact the emotional well-being of the children,” the message concluded. “This matter is proceeding appropriately through the legal system, and Ms. Pappas will not be making further comment at this time.

In January 2023, meanwhile, Pappas cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her impending divorce.

“It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple. We have been working hard for a long time — both as a married couple & as individuals — & have come to the conclusion to remain separate,” she said back then.

“We remain loving parents to our beautiful children, Addison & Austin, & will continue to raise them together with love & faith. We ask you to respect our privacy during this difficult time as we navigate the new normal.

“We want to thank our dear friends & family for your endless support & many, many prayers during what has become the most difficult time of our lives.”