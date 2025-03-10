DeAnna Pappas ARRESTED, Accused of Alcohol Abuse

Reading Time: 3 minutes

DeAnna Pappas was recently in trouble with the law.

And she finds herself in ongoing trouble with her ex-husband, too.

It’s been over two years since Pappas split from Stephen Stagliano, but issues very clearly remain between the former Bachelorette lead and her former spouse.

DeAnna Pappas attends WE tv Launches Bridezillas Museum Of Natural Hysteria on February 22, 2018 in New York City. (Getty)

On March 7, Lynn Stagliano — who appears to be Stephen’s mother — filed a declaration in the divorce between her son and Pappas… about nine months after the exes hashed out their agreement over custody and support.

This is what Lynn wrote at the time:

“On Wednesday, February 26, at 7:38 a.m., I went to DeAnna’s house to help get [grandson] Austin to school. I very clearly smelled alcohol on DeAnna’s breath. I put Austin in the car and left.”

In response to this allegation, Pappas filed an opposition to an ex parte application filed by Stephen, which read on her behalf:

“The basis of [Stephen’s] is based on his fabrication that I am an alcoholic. This is wholly false and fabricated as way for [Stephen] to gain leverage in his attempt to alienate the children from me.”

DeAnna Pappas attends the WE tv Bridezillas Museum of Natural Hysteria launch on February 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Pappas and Stagliano are the parents of daughter Addison, 11, and son Austin, 9.

In this same document, the reality star accused Stephen of having a long history of “coaching our daughter to look for alcohol in the home,” alleging he told Addison to “literally sniff out alcohol and to alienate her from me by making her believe that I am an alcoholic.”

Simply put, “I am not an alcoholic,” DeAnna wrote.

She proceeded to file for a restraining order from her ex.

DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano attend the 2015 Baby2Baby Gala presented by MarulaOil & Kayne Capital Advisors Foundation honoring Kerry Washington at 3LABS on November 14, 2015 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Pappas also detailed an alleged interaction on February 26 during which Stephen left the ex-couple’s daughter in the car and “refused to leave” her garage until he could smell her breath.

“Stephen took his hands, grabbing me, and then forcefully shoved me. He pushed my back again. In fear that he would hurt me, I immediately went back inside the house and locked the door while I waited for the police to arrive,” she said.

Pappas said the cops eventually got there — told her Stephen accused her of being drunk and that he was pressing charges against her for domestic violence.

Jail records prove that DeAnna was arrested on a misdemeanor charge on February 27; and released the same day on $20,000 bond.

The Bachelorette star claimed she voluntarily submitted to drug testing after being bailed out of jail and tested negative.

DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano arrive at the Swimming With Sharks Pool Party in celebration of “Shark Night 3D” held at Hotel Shangri-La on August 27, 2011 in Santa Monica, California. (Getty)

Following this arrest and incident, DeAnna asked for Stephen to be ordered to stay 100 yards away from her. A hearing has been set for later this month.

In January 2023, meanwhile, Pappas cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the impending divorce.

“It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple. We have been working hard for a long time — both as a married couple & as individuals — & have come to the conclusion to remain separate,” she said back then.

“We remain loving parents to our beautiful children, Addison & Austin, & will continue to raise them together with love & faith. We ask you to respect our privacy during this difficult time as we navigate the new normal.

“We want to thank our dear friends & family for your endless support & many, many prayers during what has become the most difficult time of our lives.”