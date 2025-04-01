Dave Coulier Announces He Is Cancer-Free!!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Dave Coulier is cancer free!

Earlier this week, we reported that the Full House alum is a first-time grandfather.

This joyous news came just months after he revealed his diagnosis of Stage 3 non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Now, Coulier has a happy announcement.

On The Today Show, Dave Coulier discusses his cancer diagnosis and treatment. (Image Credit: NBC)

Dave Coulier is now cancer-free!

Late on Monday, March 31, Dave Coulier revealed that he is now cancer free.

He took to social media, but made sure that fans knew that they were not the first to hear it.

After presumably telling his family and closest friends, Coulier messaged the joyful update to his fellow Full House alums.

As you can see from this Instagram video of the ever-handsome John Stamos, 65-year-old Coulier’s attempt to record the message did not quite work out.

However, he had clearly shared the news that he no longer has any signs of stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Coulier also shared the news with his most infamous former co-star, Candace Cameron Bure. She wrote: “DAVE IS CANCER FREE!!!! Join me in celebrating this AMAZING news — let’s shower him with all the love in the world!”

‘Full House’ alum and former ‘The View’ primary antagonist Candace Cameron Bure shared the heartwarming news of Dave Coulier going cancer-free. (Image Credit: Instagram)

He underwent six rounds of chemotherapy

In October of 2024, Dave Coulier received his diagnosis of Stage 3 non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

By the time that he shared the news in November, he had already undergone one round of chemotherapy treatments.

By February 2025, he had undergone six rounds of chemo to treat the blood cancer. In the process, he had lost his hair — but preserved his life.

Actor Dave Coulier attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Fuller House” at Pacific Theatres at The Grove on February 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

It is likely that Coulier will need to undergo further testing over the coming months and years.

Cancer is, unfortunately, not always easy to eradicate. It can return. This fear haunts every cancer survivor.

However, it is fortunate that Coulier and his doctors began aggressive treatments right away. Chemotherapy is painful and demoralizing, but can be life-saving for countless cancer patients.

Actor and comedian Dave Coulier appeared on The Today Show in autumn of 2025. (Image Credit: NBC)

He is also now a grandfather!

Coulier revealed just days ago that his son and his wife recently welcomed their first child.

This health update, less than a week after he became a grandfather for the first time, only adds to the family’s reasons to celebrate.

We are overjoyed for Coulier and his loved ones.