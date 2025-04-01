Cardi B: Offset Threatened to Kill Me and Himself!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As it turns out, things can get crazier between Cardi B and Offset.

For those that have been trying to follow along for awhile now, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset last summer — and then announced she was pregnant with his child.

Prior to both of those developments, the artists had gone back and forth about Offset cheating on the mother of his kids multiple times.

It’s been A LOT between these two for a very long time.

Cardi B and Offset attend the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2023. ((Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) )

And now there’s more.

On March 29, via X Spaces, the Bodak Yellow star claimed that her estranged spouse had been stalking and harassing her amid their pending divorce.

In response, she reached out to Offset’s current girlfriend.

“This guy is upset that I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life,” Cardi said of her ex. “All that sh-t, he was mad.”

Yikes.

Cardi B is saying here that Offset threatened some kind of murder-suicide at some point in what we assume was the recent past.

Cardi B and Offset attend Cardi B Post-VMA Bash with Casamigos and Sprite on September 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images for Atlantic Records)

Cardi B also alleged that Offset had been harassing her rumored boyfriend.

“Mind you, he sent text messages to somebody I was dealing with of videos of me and him having sex. That’s the kind of sh-t that I was dealing with for the past two months.”

Previously, Cardi denied she was in an abusive relationship.

We’re guessing she would say otherwise at this point.

Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“Every time he knows that I go out of town he harasses me,” Cardi went on this weekend. “He leaves me voice notes trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it.”

The musician added that she was “tired” of him leaving her “explicit voicemails.”

Relatedly, Cardi said that Offset had been FaceTiming her with his girlfriend, saying:

“You’ve been harassing me and harassing the man that I’ve been dealing with for months already.”

Cardi wrapped up her Spaces conversation by alleging that Offset had been harassing her friends as well.

Cardi B and Offset look happy here at the American Music Awards. But that happiness did not last. (Getty)

The former couple got married in 2017 and share three kids: daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and a baby girl who was born in September 2024.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset for a second time in July 2024 after having previously filed in September 2020 before the pair called it off.

After saying in December that she and Offset were “healthy co-parenting,” Cardi accused Offset and his mom of stealing from her in January.

“I ain’t listen after you and your momma robbed me,” she alleged at the time. “Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, wiped my nose. Told you stop f—ing playing with me.