Danielle Fishel and Maitland Ward Clash Over Age-Old ‘Boy Meets World’ Feud: …

Danielle Fishel and Maitland Ward had it out.

A lot of drama has emerged from the Boy Meets World cast’s podcast. From memories of predators who manipulated them to hide to recollections of what it was like to film, they’ve shared a lot.

This time, the drama erupted on the podcast itself.

An attempt to rehash and maybe smooth over old issues led to a head-to-head confrontation between Danielle Fishel and Maitland Ward.

Maitland Ward was a ‘Pod Meets World’ guest

On the February 23 episode of the Pod Meets World podcast, Boy Meets World alum Maitland Ward sat in as a guest.

It turned out to be a deeply contentious episode — and not over the discussion of Ward’s sex work in the adult entertainment industry.

A whopping 55 minutes into the episode, Danielle Fishel — podcast co-host and perhaps the most recognized of the cast — asked Ward: “Do you hate us?”

“No, I do not hate you,” Maitland Ward told Danielle Fishel. “I think that you hate me, because you wouldn’t speak to me on ‘Girl Meets World.’ And that was hurtful.”

At this point, Ward and Fishel began to relitigate their entire history. In 2013, Ward sent an earnest message to Fishel over Facebook. But she discovered that they were no longer Facebook friends.

As it turned out, Fishel had never seen the message. She heard about it in 2022 — from Will Friedle. In 2013, she was where most of us are now — hardly using Facebook if at all.

Danielle Fishel said that Maitland Ward declined when she reached out

According to the Boy Meets World star, Friedle offered to connect them. “You wrote back to Will, ‘No, let’s just save it for the podcast,’” Fishel accused of Ward. Meanwhile, Ward explained that she’d thought that they’d speak soon — not years later.

Maitland Ward told Danielle Fishel that the request to talk in 2022 felt “disingenuous.” She had believed that the two were friends, and between social media and the Girl Meets World set snub, she’d learned otherwise.

“You had an attitude about it. There was some beef between us, and I didn’t get it,” Ward recalled from her time on the Girl Meets World set. “I didn’t know if you thought I was trying to steal attention… I was genuinely confused why we wouldn’t be good.”

At this point, Danielle Fishel told Maitland Ward that she didn’t remember this moment, but felt that Girl Meets World was a “very difficult set” for her.

“It was a rather tumultuous place. I felt very ostracized,” Fishel described. She continued: “I felt very criticized. I felt a lot of different things being on that set … I am sorry that you thought I had something personally against you.”

Ward pushed back on that, suggesting: “You didn’t like the fact that I was getting a lot of attention at that time and going off in my own space and taking away that attention.”

Maitland wasn’t the only one who had a bone to pick

This is when Danielle Fishel confronted Maitland Ward about speaking ill of her former Boy Meets World castmates in interviews “almost any time the podcast is in the news.”

“Are you trying to accuse me of using you,” Ward replied. “Or are you trying to accuse me of something?” She further clarified that TMZ‘s photographers track her down whenever there are headlines. Ward doesn’t go looking for them.

Ward then brought up that there’s a lot of tension that isn’t her fault or Fishel’s. Boy Meets World star Ben Savage no longer speaks to Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, or Rider Strong. “I think there’s a divide too because you hate Ben and you guys hate [series creator Michael Jacobs].”

Will Friedle, who at this point is arguably better known for his (phenomenal) voice work, spoke up. He said that Savage had ghosted him and the others — that it was painful, but that they don’t hate him.

“The same way you wrote your book about your experiences doesn’t mean that they’re negative. They’re just experiences,” Fishel chimed in. “So you don’t listen to the podcast regularly, but your overall opinion of it is that we are negative about Michael and Ben and the show.”

“Let’s be honest about this,” Ward insisted. “You’re trying to go at me now to get the ratings because you know that people will be interested. I just wanted to remember the good times.”

‘You want to drag our names through the mud’

Fishel fired back: “I’m not the one who wanted to go for ratings … This is what you asked for.” She also said Ward wants to be positive now but in other press, “that’s the time when you want to drag our names through the mud.”

Still, Danielle Fishel emphasized that she does not hate Maitland Ward, despite some clear issues. “Similarly to the way she decided when ‘Girl Meets World’ and all that stuff was in the press, that that was an opportunity for her to make a name for herself in cosplay play and in role-playing.”

Fishel accused: “She felt like this was an opportunity for her to get press by having conflict, which I am just not your girl to do that. And she thought it was disingenuous for me to reach out to her. I think wanting to do it for stats is disingenuous.”