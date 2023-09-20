Clayton Echard Served With Lawsuit, Ex-Lover Claims He Impregnated Her with Twins

Clayton Echard did not find true love on The Bachelor.

But the former lead of this ABC franchise now facing a legal battle for having allegedly made love to someone after his time at the center of this show.

Back on August 1, Echard was hit with a lawsuit by an unnamed podcaster who hails from Arizona and who claims in court documents that she and the 33-year old slept together on May 20.

This woman says she is pregnant with twins… they are due in February… and Echard is the biological father.

Clayton Echard looks stunned in this photo from his time on The Bachelor. (ABC)

The woman added that she “hadn’t been with anyone since March of 2022” and that Echard broke things off the morning after their supposed night together.

According to The Sun, she says she sent Echard copies of her pregnancy results, stating that he didn’t believe her and said they only had oral sex.

This doesn’t mean Echard has done anything wrong in this instance — but he wasn’t exactly the most popular Bachelor.

He was trashed last spring for having screwed over finalists Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey… prior to asking Susie Evans out on a totally ridiculous finale.

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans didn’t last as a couple, to no one’s surprise. (Instagram)

Evans and Echard split just a few months later.

Clayton later thanked Susie, however, for saving him during an extremely low point in his life, even saying that he once had suicidal thoughts.

As for this lawsuit, meanwhile?

The accuser included with it “erratic, illogical and threatening messages” from Echard, along with screenshots of texts he reportedly sent her.

These messages included comments like, “I don’t believe you for a second,” “I legitimately hate you right now,” “You have lost your mind and I hope YOU think about how terrible this is that you would subject me to this” and “My personal hell would be having to have you be a part of my life.”

Clayton Echard faced a great deal of backlash during his time on The Bachelor. (ABC)

The woman writes in her lawsuit that she “offered more than 50 times in writing” for Echard to take a paternity test.

They allegedly scheduled an appointment for Augugst 23, which she said she paid a $725 deposit for, yet that she says it was cancelled due to Echard’s “unwillingness to participate.”

Another one of Clayton’s alleged messages to her read as follows:

“I would like for you to get an abortion (if you are pregnant with my child, which I still don’t believe, but it doesn’t really matter either way). If you do not, that’s your choice.

“Then, in that case, if it ends up being my child, I have decided that either you’ll take 100% custody of the child, or it will be put up for adoption. I will not be raising it in any capacity.”

Clayton Echard smiles here for a promotional photo on behalf of ABC. (ABC)

Page Six reports that the reality star has agreed to take a paternity test on September 26, two days before both parties are due in court for an early resolution conference.

“My response is in the court documents,” Echard told The Sun this week, referencing his August 21 petition. “I’m not giving it the time of day because it’s baseless. We did not have sexual intercourse.”

Echard also told this outlet that he plans to sue the woman, whom he believes is “harassing” him because she is “obsessed” with trying to date him.

