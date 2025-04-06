Jay North Cause of Death: ‘Dennis the Menace’ Star Passes Away at 73

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sad news out of the world of television today, as the star of one an early hit sitcom has passed away.

From 1959 to 1963, Jay North played the title role on CBS’ Dennis the Menace.

This week, the beloved actor passed away at the age of 73.

Jay North starred as Dennis the Menace from 1959 to 1963. (CBS)

Jay North’s passing, cause of death confirmed by longtime friend

News of North’s death comes to us courtesy of his producer and writer Laurie Jacobson, who shared the sad news via Facebook.

“[North’s Dennis the Menace costar] Jeanne Russell just called us with terribly sad, but not unexpected news,” Jacobson wrote. “Our dear friend JAY NORTH has been fighting cancer for a number of years and this morning at noon EST, Jay passed peacefully at home.”

“As many of his fans know, he had a difficult journey in Hollywood and after…but he did not let it define his life. He had a heart as big as a mountain, loved his friends deeply,” she continued, adding:

“He called us frequently and ended every conversation with ‘I love you with all my heart.’ And we loved him with all of ours. A life-long friend of Jon’s, a brother to Jeanne and a dear friend to me, we will miss him terribly.

A tragic, but familiar story

Jacobson’s “difficult journey” comment likely referred to the abuse North suffered at the hands of his aunt, who was also his studio guardian.

In a 1991 interview, North revealed that his aunt “would hit me, physically abuse me.”

“I used to wake up every single morning thinking, ‘My God, do I have to spend another day with this woman?'” he said.

“Because I would go in and do a scene, I would come off the set and everybody said, ‘Hey, you did a great job.’ And then I would get a slap across the face, or taken into the dressing room and get a spanking or verbal tongue lashing or whatever.”

Despite the pain he endured in the early days of his career, North continued acting well into adulthood.

His final role came in the 2003 David Spade comedy Dickie Betts: Former Child Star.

“I get a very warm feeling that I still have fans from all over the world,” North remarked to fans at a 2017 fan convention, according to The Washington Times. Fans that remember and have warm memories of our show. It makes me feel good inside that people still love us and remember us.”

North is survived by his wife, Cindy Hackney.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this enormously difficult time.