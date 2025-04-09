Gwyneth Paltrow Compares the Sexual Talents of Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt: Who Did Her …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Welp.

Gwyneth Paltrow just went there.

The Oscar-winning actress used her “Call Her Daddy” podcast appearance to spill some VERY personal tea on two VERY famous ex-boyfriends:

Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt.

1/18/98 Beverly Hills, CA. Gwyneth Paltrow with date, Ben Affleck (“Good Will Hunting”) at the Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton. Photo by Brenda Chase Online USA, Inc. (Getty Images)

“They were both good kissers,” the 52-year-old said when the topic turned to these past lovers… but host Alex Cooper wanted to learn more.

She asked Paltrow “who was better in bed,” and Paltrow actually answered!

Kind of. Sort of.

To at least some extent.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Actor Brad Pitt (L), nominee for best supporting actor for his role as ” Jeffrey Goines” in “12 Monkeys” and his companion Gwyneph Paltrow (R) arrives at the Dorothy Chandler Pavillion in Los Angeles 25 March for the 68th annual Academy awards. This is Pitt’s first nomination for an Oscar. AFP PHOTO Vince Bucci (Photo credit should read KIM KULISH/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

“That is really hard,” Paltrow responded, prior to delivering the following revealing response:

“Brad was, like, the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time. And then Ben was, like, technically excellent.”

Interesting, right? Paltrow appears to be saying that Pitt wins in the passion department, but Affleck comes out on top in terms of technique.

” I can’t believe my daughter is listening to this! … Am I blushing?” Paltrow added on the podcast.

Ben Affleck speaks onstage during CinemaCon 2025 â€“ Amazon MGM Studios Invites you to an Exclusive Presentation of its Upcoming Slate at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 2, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Paltrow and Pitt met on the set of Se7en in 1994 and got engaged in 1996.

After that relationship ended, the star moved on with Affleck, with whom she was romantically linked from 1997 to 2000.

“I’m not sure I would characterize either of them as high maintenance. … I’m not sure [who cared more about their appearance],” Paltrow also said on Tuesday.

“I feel like neither of them are very vain like that. I’m not attracted to guys who are, like, looking at the mirror the whole time.

“Although, Ben did have, like, a mirror face that he would throw at the mirror. He had a funny mirror face.”

Brad Pitt is smoldering in this photo. But what else is new, right? Dude is hot AF. (Getty)

Paltrow also struggled when asked who was better at his job.

“They’re both so talented. I feel like Ben is a great writer and director, but, I guess, I would probably have to say acting along Brad,” Paltrow responded.

“If you think of all the really different roles he’s done…

“Ben is great too, they’re both great.”