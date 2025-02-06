Britney Spears & Paul Soliz Are Back Together: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Britney Spears and Paul Soliz have been on-again, off-again for some time now.

Unfortunately for Britney’s fans and supporters, it appears that they’re back to spending time together.

A lot of people worry about his intentions towards Britney.

Their latest outing together was not a solo venture. It looks like she’s spending more time with his kids, too.

Singer Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Some of the best people in the world have taste in men so appalling that the world at large should hold an intervention. But, sadly, that’s not how relationships work.

According to TMZ, Britney Spears and on-again, off-again boyfriend Paul Soliz are tragically back on again.

The tabloid spotted Britney in a black Mercedes Benz G-Wagon in the San Fernando Valley. According to their sources, she was traveling with Soliz and with two of his children.

Paul was reportedly driving, while Britney was both pop princess and passenger princess.

This is allegedly the same vehicle that Britney purchased for Paul after the two first got together.

By all appearances, this was a family outing to visit an indoor playspace called Lily Pad Playground.

Did Britney Spears showing up at a playground draw reactions? Yes

According to the report, some people were obviously feeling a little starstruck when Britney Spears just … showed up, even if she was with Paul Soliz and his kids.

(Speaking of which, she apparently clarified to people that “These aren’t my kids.” Britney’s sons are both adults)

However, it sounds like no one tried to mob Britney. It’s always nice to hear about people just leaving her be … even if one or more of these parents may have later snitched on the encounter.

Compared to previous outings, this went very well for Britney Spears and Paul Soliz.

Back in May of 2024, the couple allegedly had some sort of major disagreement at the Chateau Marmont. This led to a flurry of bizarre claims in unconfirmed reports about her behavior, though there was never any compelling evidence that Britney was “spiraling” or whatever.

It is possible that Britney and Paul are not truly back together, but were just spending time together with his kids. Britney picked up the tab, which was very nice of her either way. But most assume that this means that they’re “on again.”

Fans are concerned nonetheless

There are a lot of reasons for which fans do not trust Paul Soliz. That said, he is not a public figure and remains largely unknown.

However, much of Britney’s personal history — especially when it comes to exes like Kevin Federline — points to a pattern of men who are, to put it nicely, unworthy of her. (That’s about as nice as we can get, here)

Britney Spears has every right to date Paul Soliz or anyone else she chooses. She is finally allowed to make her own choices — and some of those choices will be mistakes. That’s part of life.