Beyonce Announces “Cowboy Carter” Tour, Nearly Shuts Down the Internet

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As you likely know at this point, Taylor Swift shattered the record for highest-grossing concert tour last year.

Already, however, we have two questions to ask:

For how long will this record stand?

Is Beyonce about to break it?

BeyoncÃ© performs with daughter, Blue Ivy, during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

At midnight on Sunday, the artist announced that she is embarking on her Cowboy Carter Tour … following the release of her eponymous country-themed album.

The confirmation came ahead of this evening’s Grammy Awards and in the wake of the “Beyoncé Bowl” special on Netflix having been released, which now reads “Cowboy Carter Tour” at the end.

In a video uploaded to Beyoncé’s Instagram revealing the news, a sign hanging over a desert floor in the night sky lights up repeatedly with the words COWBOY CARTER TOUR in big bright block letters — as an electrical hum and wind is heard in the background.

Beyonce speaks during a campaign rally for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, on October 25, 2024. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP) / ALTERNATE CROP (Photo by MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s unclear when Beyoncé will release more details regarding the tour such as dates, locations and when tickets will go on sale.

For now, all we know is that it’s happening.

At some point. At a whole bunch of locations.

This Beyonce tour bombshell has gone viral just over a month since the star’s Christmas Day halftime performance during an NFL game that streamed on Netflix.

The show served as a homecoming for the Houston native where she performed tracks from Cowboy Carter for the first time since its release in March 2024.

Jay-Z and Beyonce attend the world premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” at the Dolby theater in Hollywood, California, December 9, 2024. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Following her performance in December, the 43-year old dropped a 15-second video that cut to black with the date 1.14.25 and the caption, “Look at that horse,” referring to her song “Sweet Honey Buckiin’.”

However, that date took place in the middle of Los Angeles wildfires that claimed thousands of homes and many lives in the area.

“I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss,” Beyonce wrote on Instagram back then. “We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

The beloved singer has also donated $2.5 million to Los Angeles relief funds through her BeyGood Foundation.