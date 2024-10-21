Luke Bryan’s Beyonce Diss Draws Wrath of Beyhive & Puts Idol Future At Risk

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Luke Bryan made the unfortunate decision to diss Beyonce. Now, he must face the wrath of both the Beyhive and American Idol producers.

As you’re likely aware, Beyonce released her first country album, Cowboy Carter, earlier this year.

While the initial response from fans was predictably ecstatic, the album failed to make as big a splash with critics and industry insiders.

BeyoncÃ© accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

And the Beyonce faithful were shocked last month when Cowboy Carter didn’t receive a single Country Music Award nomination.

Now, Luke is speculating on what might have happened there. But it seems that instead of calming anyone down, he’s only managed to further rile up the Beyhive. He’s also put at risk the network’s relationship with Queen B, which is making zero people happy.

“Everybody loved that Beyonce made a country album. Nobody’s mad about it,” the American Idol judge said during a recent interview on Andy Cohen’s radio show.

Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, airing on March 07,2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM)

“But where things get a little tricky … if you’re gonna make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit.”

Luke proceeded to clarify that he’s a fan of Bey’s work. But he feels that she failed to play the industry politics game in the months after her album dropped.

“Beyonce can do exactly what she wants to. She’s probably the biggest star in music,” he said.

BeyoncÃ© accepts the Best Rap Performance award for ‘Savage’ onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“But come to an award show and high-five us, and have fun and get in the family, too. And I’m not saying she didn’t do that. … But country music’s a lot about family,” Luke continued.

“I’m all for everybody coming in and making country albums and all that. But just by declaring that, just because she made one — just ’cause I make one, I don’t get any nominations.”

The Backlash

As you’ve likely guessed, these comments didn’t go over super well with anyone who calls themselves a Bey fan.

Plus, it really didn’t go well with Luke’s bosses over at American Idol. The show the last few years has been lacking in star power and with Katy Perry’s exit, producers were hoping they could boost ratings by inviting big names to mentor.

One of the most sought after talents on their short list was Beyonce. Bey hasn’t been on the show since the season 10 finale in 2011 when she belted out her hit “Crazy in Love.”

Now, any hope of her stopping by is dead and buried.

“They would give their eye teeth to get Beyoncé back on the show as a performer and mentor. Ratings were in the tank last season, and Beyoncé brings a fan base who will watch her,” an insider explained to Life and Style.

“But Luke calling her out pretty much ended any chance of getting her back on Idol. Beyoncé doesn’t go where she doesn’t feel wanted!”

And yo know who is behind that decision whole-heartedly? THE BEYHIVE!

Bryan Attempts to Appease the Beyhive

Luke went on to praise the Beyhive for the loyalty they’ve shown their queen.

“Beyoncé has a lot of fans out there that have her back,” he noted. “And if she doesn’t get something they want, man, they come at you — as fans should do.”

Luke Bryan attends virtual radio row during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center on September 14, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for ACM)

Not surprisingly, many took issue with the insinuation that Bey was snubbed because she failed to properly ingratiate herself with the country music “family.”

As pop culture commentator Ashley K. Smalls tweeted:

“Keith Urban is from Australia and y’all basically made him the face of the genre. But the girl from Houston needs to prove she’s part of your world?”

BeyoncÃ© speaks onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ironically, many of Bryan’s best-known songs, including “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” borrow heavily from the rhythms and cadences of hip hop.

But we’re guessing he’s never considered the possibility that he might owe a cultural debt of his own.

Now, obviously, Luke and Bey are both talented artists.

But maybe it’s time to consider the possibility that “authenticity” is an overrated concern in music criticism. Especially since it seems like most audiences couldn’t care less about it as long as the song slaps.