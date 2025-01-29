Taylor Swift Takes ‘Step Back’ From Blake Lively Amid Justin Baldoni Legal …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Well, the Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl, which means there’s a very good chance that you’ll see Taylor Swift enjoying the game from a luxury suite at the the Caesars Superdome on February 9.

But while this won’t be Taylor’s first Super Bowl, it sounds like she might be sitting with some different celebrity friends this time around.

When Travis Kelce and the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers last year, Taylor was seated beside her good friend Blake Lively. But insiders say the pop icon has recently taken a step back from Blake.

Rapper Ice Spice, singer Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively react prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Blake Lively’s Legal Battle Against Justin Baldoni

As you’ve likely heard by now, Blake is in the middle of an intense legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The two clashed on the set of It Ends With Us, and their feud became public knowledge.

Things escalated when Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment. He has now fired back with a $400 million countersuit.

Blake Lively attends the UK Gala Screening of “It Ends With Us” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Taylor has become embroiled in the drama, and not merely because she and Blake are friends.

The singer is mentioned in Baldoni’s suit, as he alleges that Lively employed Swift as an intimidation tactic during a long debate about potential changes to the movie’s script.

Baldoni claims that Swift showed up to a meeting and added to the feeling that he “needed to comply with Blake’s direction for the script.”

Lively also seemed to invoke Swift’s massive clout in text messages in which she compared herself to Game of Thrones‘ Khaleesi and boasted of the circle of “dragons” who serve as her protection.

Taylor Swift reacts after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

According to a new report from The Daily Mail, Taylor thought it was “uncool and unnecessary” of Blake to involve her in the drama.

She reportedly told friends that she did not intend to be present at Blake and Justin’s script meeting, rather she simply showed up at Lively’s apartment at an appointed time and found that the meeting was still going on.

According to the Mail, Taylor has since made the decision to distance herself from Blake as the actress continues to do battle against her former co-star and director.

Blake Lively attends the UK Gala Screening of “It Ends With Us” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Taylor Takes a Step Back

“For the time being she is taking a step back from Blake because she doesn’t want to get tangled in this more than she already has – which is far more than she ever needed to be,” a source tells the outlet.

“Her friends also think that Blake’s ‘I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have dragons’ text to Justin was uncool and unnecessary because she was essentially used as an intimidation tactic. She was referred to as some kind of pet or possession,” the insider adds.

The informant says that Taylor was also not happy to be roped into Blake’s meeting with Justin.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“Taylor shouldn’t even be involved in this at all. She was only going over to visit Blake and Ryan with the understanding that the meeting would be over,” says the source.

“Taylor has politely backed away from it all. She is conscious of her own image and hates that she was even mentioned.”

That’s probably a prudent move on Taylor’s part, given how intense this feud has become.

Besides, she’s bigger issues to think about these days — like the possibility of the Chiefs winning a historic third straight Super Bowl.