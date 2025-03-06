Barack Obama Attends LA Clippers Game Without Michelle Amid Rampant Divorce Speculation

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A married man attending a basketball game without his wife usually isn’t a very big deal.

But when the man in question is a former president who’s been the subject of widespread divorce rumors? Well, he’s likely to draw a little bit of attention by rolling solo.

Yes, for several weeks now, speculation about a divorce between Barack and Michelle Obama has been circulating nonstop on social media.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of their official portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Barack Obama sits outside without Michelle

And it’s kicked back into high gear, sure to the fact that Barack was sans Michelle as he watched the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

The ex-prez was seated next to Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie Snyder.

But Michelle was nowhere to be found.

Obviously, there could be any number of reasons for that. Maybe Michelle had a prior engagement. Maybe she’s just not a Clippers fan.

We may never know why Michelle wasn’t on hand last night.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama attends an exhibition game between Canada and the United States ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

But already, her absence has the online rumor mill working overtime.

Barack likely knew that Michelle’s absence would be widely remarked upon. But while the reports of marital strife have been circulating for months, neither he nor Michelle has addressed them.

Is there any truth to these rumors?

There’s not much evidence indicating that Barack and Michelle are headed for divorce.

In fact, most of the speculation has to do with the fact that these two have remained silent amid all the chatter surrounding their marriage.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a Democracy Forum event held by the Obama Foundation at the Javits Center on November 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

“The level of rumor and speculation around the Obamas’ marriage has hit a fever pitch,” a source just told Radar Online.

“It’s been made worse by the fact that neither Barack nor Michelle have addressed it.”

Michelle was not by Barack’s side at either Jimmy Carter’s funeral or the inauguration of Donald Trump. Although she may have had political reasons for sitting out the latter event.

No US President has ever parted ways with his wife, so if this divorce were to happen, it would be one for the history books.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama greets former first lady Michelle Obama as he arrives to speak on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

There’s a whole lot at stake here

The Obamas’ fortune is believed to be in the neighborhood of $70 million.

And that’s not the only way in which this alleged split has the potential to get messy.

“Because they have such deep and long-lasting ties to a whole array of Hollywood figures, people who know them and who are fond of them are bracing for bad news and scenario-planning for what comes next if they really do end their marriage,” writes Radar.

“People are going to have to pick sides. Michelle will see to it.”

Thankfully, Malia and Sasha are grown women, so at least there won’t be a custody dispute if the Obamas call it quits.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.