Megyn Kelly Trashes Pope Francis One Day After His Death

Megyn Kelly has an unusual way of paying tribute to a legendary figure.

As you may have heard, Pope Francis died this week at the age of 88.

The religious icon has been mourned ever since by various celebrities, politicians and those from a number of industries due to his kindness, his spirit and, in many cases, his progressive views on love and acceptance.

But then there’s Megyn Kelly.

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he drives around St Peter’s Square ahead of his first weekly general audience as pope on March 27, 2013 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

On The Megyn Kelly Show yesterday, the conservative host referenced Pope Francis once saying we should build bridges instead of walls in response to Donald Trump’s plans to keep Mexicans out of the United States.

He previously said mass deportations also damaged peoples’ dignity and made them vulnerable, citing this practice as a “disgrace.”

Kelly accused the Catholic Church of transporting and finding housing for migrants “irrespective of the fact that they’re here illegally” and added:

“Pope Francis didn’t have to deal with that.”

Host of The Megyn Kelly Show, Megyn Kelly speaks onstage at Semaforâ€™s Innovating to Restore Trust in News: A National Summit Gallup at Great Hall on February 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Getty)

“It’s caused a lot of us in the Catholic Church to wonder what exactly we’re donating toward on Sunday, it really does,” Kelly actually said.

We’re not sure how many people out there who are donating to the Catholic Church are doing so out of a passion for mass deportations.

But we’ve found at least one person with this viewpoint, apparently.

The former Fox News host went directly after the late church leader for “this tug-of-war going on between the pope’s messaging and what he wanted us to believe were deep Catholic teachings, and what we understand as Americans who are watching our citizens murdered in the streets by these people to be true.”

Remember, folks: She did this the day after Pope Francis passed away.

Megyn Kelly speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 21, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Kelly went on to allege that migrants are responsible for a crime wave, expressing her dismay on air at the late pope’s attitude toward the current president.

“You try to understand how [Francise] could so misunderstand” Trump and the reason why he is “so devoted to getting rid of these people who Pope Francis just looked at as vulnerable and defenseless.”

“Well you know who is vulnerable and defenseless?” Kelly asked rhetorically. “Laken Riley. … I wish I could have talked to the pontiff about it.”

Laken Riley was, indeed, murdered by an illegal immigrant.

Partially in response, President Trump has been rounding if legal immigrants and U.S. citizens who just look really mean and also have brown skin.

Pope Francis waves to onlookers and pilgrims while visiting the predominantly-Roma Lunik IX city district during his visit to eastern Slovakia on September 14, 2021 in Kosice, Slovakia. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Kelly called the dead pontiff an “honorable man,” but his immigration policies clearly got to her.

Ironically, however?

Speaking to reporters at the White House Easter egg roll on April 21, the Commander-in-Chief was asked if he agreed with the Pope’s message of tolerance for migrants, to which he responded:

“Yeah, I do.”

May Pope Francis rest in peace. And may Megyn Kelly burn… elsewhere.