Ally Lewber Says Lisa Vanderpump Pressured Her to Stay In Abusive Relationship With James …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in December, former Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy was arrested on domestic violence charges.

Shortly thereafter, his then-girlfriend, Ally Lewber, ended their relationship.

Ally says she was not physically injured during the incident that led to James’ arrest.

However, she says that despite previous claims that he’d quit drinking, he became drunk and belligerent. And according to a police report, she told officers that her “boyfriend lifted her up and threw her to the ground.”

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber attend the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Needless to say, Ally made the right call in kicking James to the curb.

Ally says Lisa Vanderpump tried to convince her to forgive James

But despite the fact that the relationship obviously needed to end, Ally says that after she moved out on James, she received a call from Lisa Vanderpump, who urged her to take him back.

“She was basically like, ‘Ally, like, he needs you … you’re really good together,’” Ally told Nick Viall on his “Viall Files” podcast this week (via The Ashley’s Reality Roundup).

She added that Lisa “was trying to convince [her] to stay with [James]” and gaslit her by pointing out that both parties were drinking on the night of Kennedy’s arrest (Ally, unlike James, has no history of violence and is not an alcoholic).

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber arrive at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Lisa even went so far as to try to convince Ally to accompany James on a slate of DJ-ing gigs he’d scheduled before his arrest.

“I’m like, first of all, what shows? He’s canceled right now,” Ally said (the gigs were, indeed, canceled). “And also, no. I just moved into an apartment … we’re not together.”

Ally says she believes that Lisa feels protective of James despite his many years of problematic behavior, But she also believes that as a producer on the show that made him famous Lisa was also “trying to, quite literally, produce” drama.

“She’s very protective over James,” Ally said. “I get it, because I was, too, for a long time,”

Ally Lewber, Hippie and James Kennedy attend Dogsgiving with REÃL MESA at 1 Hotel on December 03, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for REÁL MESA)

Lisa Vanderpump’s long history of being wrong

Lisa has been defending James’ abusive behavior for years, and she’s been called out by everyone from Jax Taylor to Nick Viall.

In a bizarre interview with Us Weekly, Lisa insisted that James “didn’t hurt [Ally] categorically,” and insisted that Ally “regrets what happened with how this blew up.”

Lisa also blamed Ally for the conflict, explaining that she and James were “both being ridiculous and arguing” and insisting that she had him arrested to “teach him a lesson.”

James previous exes, Kristen Doute and Raquel Leviss, have both accused him of abusive behavior. Ally says that James convinced her during their relationship that his exes were lying — but she now sees the light.

“It’s so hard, because James has been in my ear– not now, but for our relationship, obviously– and I’ve heard a lot from the rest of the cast,” she said. “Mutually, that was just a very toxic relationship on both parties, so I don’t really want to say anything, but I will say that– and I have to say this, but also, it’s true– I will always believe women.”