Laura Prepon Divorce: HUGE Monthly Income, Child Support Revealed

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It is, at last, all over between Laura Prepon and Ben Foster.

The actor filed for divorce from the actress back on September 9, 2024 after six years of marriage.

But this legal process can move slowly at times and it took several months for the union to officially be dissolved.

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

According to In Touch Weekly, marital dissolution agreement was executed by the former spouses on April 14.

Based on this document, the parties were granted a divorce due to “irreconcilable differences” and they both agreed to enforce the prenuptial agreement they signed prior to walking down the aisle.

Hence why things between Prepon and Foster have not been especially acrimonious.

The aforementioned tabloid, however, can confirm that Prepon will be the primary residential partner of both her and Foster’s two minor children.

Ben Foster and Laura Prepon attend Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The kids will live with their mom 227 days and then with their dad for the remaining 138 days of the year. The duo will share custody of the kids throughout the week in an agreed-upon manner.

Details of this part of the arrangement have not yet been agreed upon because both sides have agreed to be flexible with parenting time given that they “each have work obligations requiring out-of-state travel.”

We can also note at this time that Prepon and Foster have agreed the kids will attend private school… with the parties splitting the costs of tuition and school-related expenses.

Like we said above, pretty darn amicable, right?

Ben Foster and Laura Prepon attend the Orange is the New Black Season 7, World Premiere Screening and Afterparty 2019 on July 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Netflix)

In regard to child support, Foster will pay Prepon $5,500 per month.

The amount was arrived at because Foster’s gross monthly income is $70,509.92 and Prepon’s monthly income stands at $22,205.50.

We’ll let you do the math there, but both sides are clearly doing very well for themselves.

At first, Prepon accused her ex of alcoholism, while Foster fired back and said his estranged spouse was guilty of “inappropriate marital conduct.”

Prepon, in response, asked the court to dismiss Foster’s “cause of action” claims, while accusing him of “habitual drunkenness.”

“Laura Prepon’s filing is the definition of falsehood and a disturbing fiction,” Foster’s attorney said at the time.