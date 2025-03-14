Gene Hackman’s Kids Not Named In Will: Who Will Inherit His $80 Million Fortune?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been over two weeks since Gene Hackman was found dead alongside wife Betsy Arakawa inside the couple’s Santa Fe home.

The cause of Hackman and Arakawa’s deaths was initially unclear, but it now looks as though she passed away from a rare virus.

Hackman was suffering from Alzheimer’s and, unable to seek help, he passed away roughly one week later.

Gene Hackman and date attend the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 19, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Now, a new mystery has emerged, as there are questions as to who will inherit Hackman’s $80 million fortune.

Gene Hackman’s will makes no mention of his children

According to a new report from TMZ, Hackman’s three children — son Christopher, 65, and daughters Leslie, 58, and Elizabeth, 62, all by his first wife, Faye Maltese — are not named as beneficiaries.

The actor’s fortune — which is estimated at roughly $80 million — was supposed to pass to Betsy, who was 30 years his junior.

Gene Hackman signs a chair for a fan while also signing posters from his movie “The French Connection” at a Borders book store in Chicago April 28, 2000. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Newsmakers)

Arawaka did not have any children of her own, which might simplify matters somewhat.

But according to Page Six, there’s already “a legal battle brewing” between Christopher Hackman and his two sisters.

The outlet reports that the eldest Hackman “has hired a high-powered attorney” and is prepared to defend his interests by whatever means necessary.

Another sad chapter unfolds

Gene Hackman arrives at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on January 19, 2003. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.)

Attorney Julia Peters has been appointed executor of the will, and it seems she’s doing her best to keep the matter private.

Page Six reports that Peters has also filed paperwork to block the public release of autopsy and investigative reports.

She’s specifically seeking to prevent the release of photographs and police body-camera video from the scene.

Once again, the story surrounding Hackman’s death is beginning to sound more like the plot from one of his movies.

Gene Hackman, who stars in British director Stephen Hopkins movie “Under Suspicion”, poses during the photocall of the film, 11 May 2000 in Cannes. (Photo by GERARD JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images)

First, the investigation into his passing makes headlines for weeks. And now, the battle over his fortune could prove equally dramatic.

We hope that this matter will be resolved quickly, and that Hackman’s family, friends, and fans can finally find closure.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.