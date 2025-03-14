Gene Hackman’s Kids Not Named In Will: Who Will Inherit His $80 Million Fortune?

It’s been over two weeks since Gene Hackman was found dead alongside wife Betsy Arakawa inside the couple’s Santa Fe home.
The cause of Hackman and Arakawa’s deaths was initially unclear, but it now looks as though she passed away from a rare virus.
Hackman was suffering from Alzheimer’s and, unable to seek help, he passed away roughly one week later.
Now, a new mystery has emerged, as there are questions as to who will inherit Hackman’s $80 million fortune.
Gene Hackman’s will makes no mention of his children
According to a new report from TMZ, Hackman’s three children — son Christopher, 65, and daughters Leslie, 58, and Elizabeth, 62, all by his first wife, Faye Maltese — are not named as beneficiaries.
The actor’s fortune — which is estimated at roughly $80 million — was supposed to pass to Betsy, who was 30 years his junior.
Arawaka did not have any children of her own, which might simplify matters somewhat.
But according to Page Six, there’s already “a legal battle brewing” between Christopher Hackman and his two sisters.
The outlet reports that the eldest Hackman “has hired a high-powered attorney” and is prepared to defend his interests by whatever means necessary.
Another sad chapter unfolds
Attorney Julia Peters has been appointed executor of the will, and it seems she’s doing her best to keep the matter private.
Page Six reports that Peters has also filed paperwork to block the public release of autopsy and investigative reports.
She’s specifically seeking to prevent the release of photographs and police body-camera video from the scene.
Once again, the story surrounding Hackman’s death is beginning to sound more like the plot from one of his movies.
First, the investigation into his passing makes headlines for weeks. And now, the battle over his fortune could prove equally dramatic.
We hope that this matter will be resolved quickly, and that Hackman’s family, friends, and fans can finally find closure.
We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.