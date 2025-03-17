The Vivienne Cause of Death: Confirmed, So Very Tragic

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have an update on the tragic passing of The Vivienne.

As previously reported, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 1 — who also appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 — died in January.

The performer was born as James Lee Williams in Colwyn Bay, Wales.

The reality star was only 32 years old.

May The Vivienne rest in peace. This RuPaul’s Drag Race champion is dead at the age of 32. (BBC)

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend,” The Vivienne’s manager, Simon Jones, wrote in a statement back then.

“James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.”

At the time, the public was unaware of The Vivienne’s cause of death.

But now we know what happened.

In a statement to People Magazine on Monday, Jones said his client died “from the effects of ketamine use causing a cardiac arrest,” adding to the outlet:

“James’s family and I feel it is important to say how James tragically died…

“I hope that by us releasing this information we can raise awareness about the dangers of ongoing ketamine usage and what it can do your body.

“Ketamine usage is on the rise, particularly amongst young people, and I don’t think the full dangers of the drug are being discussed.”

Jones also said there will be “a formal inquest” into The Vivienne’s death in June.

The drag queen’s sister, Chanel Williams, added in a statement to Attitude:

“We continue to be completely devastated by James’s sudden death.

“Ketamine is an extremely dangerous drug that is becoming more and more prevalent in the UK.

“If we can help raise awareness of the dangers of this drug, and help people who may be dealing with ketamine addiction, then something positive will come from this complete tragedy.”

Throughout their career, James was open about their past struggles with drug addiction, especially when it came to ketamine.

In a 2019 episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, they discussed their four-year battle with addiction, attributing it partly to the demanding lifestyle of a drag entertainer.

This updated announcement comes after World of Wonder, the media company behind the Drag Race franchise, announced a new documentary, Dear Viv, is now in production with “the blessing of James’ family and friends.”

The synopsis reads as follows:

The heartfelt documentary, made by, and featuring those that knew and loved them, will detail the life and legacy of The Vivienne and pay tribute to the beloved drag superstar who left an indelible mark on the world before their passing in January 2025.

Through a compelling blend of archival footage, intimate interviews with loved ones including Baga Chipz, Michael Marouli & Danny Beard, and deeply personal letters from fans, the film sensitively traces James’s journey from humble beginnings in North Wales to their meteoric rise on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Showcasing their unbreakable spirit, quickfire and hilarious wit and undeniable talent that came to define them, the documentary aims to be more than just a celebration of a dazzling career, but also to honour their profound impact on the drag community and beyond; ensuring that The Vivienne’s legacy continues to shine.