Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Owe $3 Million in Taxes: Report

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas owe a massive, combined debt.

Previously, allegations against Luis’ companies had some Bravo viewers branding him the next Jen Shah. That is not a compliment.

On a less spicy but considerably harder to dispute note, the two both have tax debts. As if they needed more problems.

Teresa and Luis apparently owe a combined $3 million. But one owes way more than the other.

A tearful Teresa Giudice calls her brother's behavior "disgraceful" on the Season 13 Reunion, the promo teased.

How much do Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas owe?

On Monday, March 24, People published findings about Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ tax debts.

Teresa owes a reported $303,889.20.

Meanwhile, controversial husband Luis Ruelas owes nearly $2.6 million according to the report.

Teresa Giudice had to gently, on camera, remind her then-fiance that they were, in fact, on camera. Whoops!

In December of 2024, Luis received another lien for $163,523.94.

According to online services for the New Jersey Courts, that remains an open case.

Combined, this married couples’ debts add up to about $3 million. Which is a lot.

In Teresa Giudice's mind, she tells Luis Ruelas, her sister-in-law is essentially keeping her brother from her.

We don’t know exactly how Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas fell behind like this

Obviously, debts of any kind can happen to anyone. That includes tax debts, which most commonly impact everyday workers — especially single moms who might be working multiple jobs to feed their families.

That said, it can often be difficult for your average American to understand seven-figure debts from ostensibly successful people. Teresa spent some time as a single mom, but she’s hardly an everyday worker.

It seems likely that Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas will be able to pay off their debts over time. At least, as long as she remains a Real Housewife. RHONJ fans just hope that Tre is not left holding the bag for Luis, as some fear.

According to Luis Ruelas, his brother-in-law is "going through something."

In 2023, Teresa Giudice was hit with a $17,000 tax lien.

At the time, her attorney emphasized that the Bravolebrity was aware of what she owed and would continue to make payments on the outstanding sum.

Hopefully, she will continue to do so. She has enjoyed substantial financial success and comfort, and does have an obligation to contribute meaningfully to society in turn.

Teresa Giudice thanked her "chosen family" for attending her and Luis Ruelas' housewarming "love bubble" party, which felt like a jab.

No, this is not what she got in trouble for years ago

When Teresa Giudice went to prison in 2015, she served 11 months on charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, and bankruptcy fraud. This was the same case that saw her husband, Joe Giudice, deported to Italy.

Owing a debt is not the same as attempting to conceal assets or to defraud individuals or financial institutions or the government. Neither she nor Luis are facing accusations of anything of the sort in this case.

While Luis is not popular among Bravo fans (and has, by association, tanked Teresa’s popularity among some viewers), we hope that they’re both able to keep their heads above water. This debt is likely a stressful weight on their shoulders.