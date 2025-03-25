Taylor Swift No Longer on Speaking Terms With Jaime King Amid Eviction, Custody Drama

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last week, we reported on the increasingly sad situation involving model and actress Jaime King.

King has reportedly lost primary custody of her two children due to her failure to complete a six-month drug and alcohol rehabilitation program in accordance with court orders.

That was followed by more bad news for Jaime, as the troubled star is reportedly being evicted from her rental home.

Jaime is obviously not as in-demand as she used to be in Hollywood, but her plight has been making headlines thanks in large part to her connection to the most famous woman on the planet.

Taylor Swift (L) and actress Jaime King attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Jaime King used to be besties with Taylor Swift

Yes, Jaime was once so close with Taylor Swift that Taylor is the godmother of one of her children.

The two met at a Golden Globes party in 2014, and according to Page Six, they instantly “became inseparable.”

Jaime’s ex-husband, Kyle Newman, even directed the video for Taylor’s 2015 song “Style.”

But it seems that in the years that followed, Jaime and Taylor drifted apart.

Jaime King (L) and musician Taylor Swift attend The Weinstein Company’s Academy Award party hosted by Chopard and DeLeon Tequila at Montage Beverly Hills on March 1, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company)

“Taylor and Jaime are not close anymore and don’t talk, but there is still love,” a source tells the outlet.

The insider adds that while Taylor and Jaime have not been in contact in quite some time, Swift would “be there in a heartbeat” if there were any sort of emergency involving her godson.

“She has always taken her godmother role and duties very seriously and is the most caring and thoughtful person Jaime could’ve asked to be there for Leo,” the source told the outlet.

“But their relationship is a lot different now than it was back when Jaime asked Taylor to be his godmother. There is no regular contact.”

Jaime King and musician Taylor Swift attend The Weinstein Company’s Academy Award party hosted by Chopard and DeLeon Tequila at Montage Beverly Hills on March 1, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company)

Obviously, it sounds like Jaime is in dire straits these days, but as far as we know, she has not reached out to her billionaire friend for a loan.

Jaime King speaks out amid landlord drama

According to Us Weekly, Jaime was locked out of her 10,145-a-month rental property after failing to pay rent for four consecutive months.

“The situation with my landlord was resolved privately,” King told the outlet this week.

Actress Jaime King attends the premiere of The Orchard’s ‘DIOR & I’ at LACMA on April 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

“It’s disappointing — but not surprising — to see someone try to exploit this moment for attention. I am currently focused on what matters most: my children.

The landlord claimed that King owed $42,580 in back rent and had been living at the property “maliciously”

Court documents indicate that King had been living in the Hollywood Hills home since April 2023, but had stopped paying rent in January.

Here’s hoping that Jaime will be able to get back on her feet sometime soon.