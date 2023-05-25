Is Luis Ruelas the Next Jen Shah? Class Action Suit Accuses Luis' Company of Illegal Phone Scheme

A lot of people have had a lot of negative things to say about Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas.
Even at this season’s RHONJ Reunion special, we’ll hear accusations that Luis is responsible for a Housewife’s child experiencing harassment and threats.
Not every accusation against Luis is for the cameras. And not every accusation is just gossip, either.
A woman is suing Luis’ company for harassment.
As we know, Luis lost his old job when he became a reality TV personality.
We don’t mean that he quit to become Teresa’s Bravolebrity Househusband. Rather, his employer let him go when alarming stories about his past began to reflect poorly upon the company.
But Luis “Louie” Ruelas had already created a business, Digital Media Solutions, many years earlier.
Us Weekly reports that a woman named Juanita Williams has filed a class-action lawsuit against Choice Health Insurance and against Digital Media Solutions.
This is new — she filed earlier in May.
According to her, she has received numerous telemarketing calls from these firms. The catch? She is listed on the national “Do Not Call” registry.
Williams is seeking $1,500 per call.
Additionally, her filing includes an allegation that one of Choice Health’s calls in September of 2022, when she answered, transferred her immediately to one of their insurance agents.
According to the lawsuit, the healthcare company informed her that Digital Media Solutions had provided her number for them as a prospective sales lead.
Ruelas launched Digital Media Solutions in 2012
This firm presents itself as a “leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions” with the aim of “connecting consumers and advertisers.”
There are absolutely ad services that can benefit both the seller and the consumer. But that doesn’t mean that people are always happy about these “connections.” Obviously.
Digital Media Solutions lists Luis Ruelas as both cofounder and the executive vice president of business development.
Luis has not publicly addressed the lawsuit. Neither has his wife, Teresa Giudice.
Any legal case involving these two is likely to receive a lot of scrutiny. But, we should emphasize that it does not involve Teresa beyond the fact that it’s her husband’s company.
So, what is this all about? Is this a frivolous lawsuit from someone who hates spam calls as much as the rest of us?
We do not claim to know the facts of the case.
However, if someone on the Do Not Call list received unwelcome business solicitations anyway, then yeah, that could be a big deal. And a costly mistake.
This is a federal law, and Congress ensured that Americans can sue for statutory damages when companies make unsanctioned calls like this.
If it’s 100 calls, Luis and his company can probably eat the bill. But depending upon the extent of the issue … it’s possible that the financial damages will be severe. $1,500 can add up pretty quickly.
The majority of spam calls come from rogue, criminal operations that have no intention of abiding by the Do Not Call list or any other law. But if a legitimate business is doing this … they may have to pay up.