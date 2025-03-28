Linda Hogan Claims Brooke Hogan Is a ‘Narcissist’ Who Broke Her Collarbone

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, the family of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan is in major turmoil at the moment.

On Thursday, Hulk’s ex-wife Linda Hogan posted a video in which she lamented the state of her family, revealing that she’s completely lost touch with her daughter, Brooke Hogan.

That led to a lengthy response from Brooke, in which she accused her parents of abuse and explained that she went no-contact for good reason.

Now, Linda has fired another shot, and it seems that the stakes have been raised yet again.

Brooke Hogan, Nick Hogan, Linda Hogan and wrestler Hulk Hogan present an award onstage at the VH1 Big In ’05 Awards held at Stage 15 on the Sony lot on December 3, 2005 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Linda Hogan turns the tables, accuses Brooke of abuse

“Seems narcissism runs deep in this family. Brooke is a narcissist just like her dad ..going out .. spewing lies to everyone and I’m supposed to defend my truth against that. I’m not about to do that,” Linda wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.

“It seems to me that she doesn’t want the truth being revealed to her new husband and his family about who she was and things in her past!”

From there, Linda accused Brooke of working an “angle” and attempting to hide her true self from her husband and in-laws.

Linda Hogan, Nick Hogan, Brooke Hogan, and Hulk Hogan arrive at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena on August 28, 2005 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

She even went so far as to accuse her only daughter of being a violent drunk.

“It’s her angle to keep her family away from her now, revealing who she used to be after drinking a half a bottle of vodka,” Linda wrote.

“She was so drunk she broke my collarbone and cut my lip and insisted everyone take her to the hospital because she was poisoned and she wasn’t.

“She was just drunk… there’s many stories like that. I’m not gonna go on, but I’m not gonna defend myself against these ridiculous allegations. I’ll do that in court if she keeps it up.”

Wrestler Hulk Hogan with his family, son Nick, wife Linda and daughter Brooke pose back stage after appearing on MTV’s Total Request Live at MTV’s Time Square Studios March 15, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

Linda’s approach of acting like she’s taking the high road (I could go on…but I won’t!) while publicly shaming her daughter is more than a little ridiculous.

But if her goal was to create the impression that this family is even more messed up than it seems, then mission accomplished!

Brooke claps back

Not to be outdone, Brooke posted a lengthy Instagram post in which she accused her mother of numerous lies, including the claim that she’s never even met Brooke’s husband.

“I have plenty of people who know the truth, and I know the truth, so I am not afraid,” Brooke wrote.

“Thank you for all of the support. I am embarrassed that I even have to make another post about this,” she captioned the post.

Needless to say, it sounds like this family feud is far from over.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.