Pete Davidson in Rehab to Tackle Mental Health After Recent Incidents

Even though the days of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are long past, he remains a celebrity in his own right.

The actor and comedian has endured a lot — including a couple of recent scandals.

Now, the noted mental health advocate is in rehab.

He’s there to work out his own mental health issues. His friends note that he’s taking care of his well-being before things get bad.

Pete Davidson got a little meta on Saturday Night Live. (NBC)

Multiple inside sources spoke to Page Six about beloved actor, comedian, and status symbol Pete Davidson.

He is, they share, currently in rehab. Not, as some might assume, for drugs.

Rather, he is seeking treatment for borderline personality disorder and PTSD at a facility in Pennsylvania where his close friend, comedian John Mulaney, sought help just a couple of years ago.

John Mulaney has recently alienated many fans through his own poor judgment, but we can still enjoy his Horse in a Hospital routine. Mostly. (Netflix)

“Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break,” one of the insiders shared.

“So,” the source then explained, “that’s what’s happening.”

Keeping up with your mental health is every bit as important as your physical health. Your body is just a vehicle of flesh, bone, and goo that pilots the real you — your brain — around from room to room.

Pete Davidson peaces out at the Met Gala. (Getty)

Just a few weeks ago, social and career pressures had Pete apologizing PETA, which brands itself as an animal rights charity.

He had left a verbally aggressive voicemail for PETA’s Senior VP of Cruelty Investigations Daphna Nachminovitch

Like countless animal-lovers, he had a beef with the organization. But unlike most of its critics, like those who wonder if PETA might be a “false flag” intended to make animal rights advocates look clownish and hypocritical, Pete’s issue was personal.

Pete Davidson poses here in a red jacket and sunglasses. His casual style does not diminish his obvious, and famous, appeal. (Getty)

He had gone out to get a dog after his mother’s dog had passed away. His family was grieving, and he wanted to help.

After someone at the store filmed him and uploaded it, PETA condemned Pete for buying a dog rather than adopting.

Pete’s voicemail explained that allergy concerns prompted the purchase. But he also used some colorful language. The voicemail leaked to TMZ, and Pete was magnanimous enough to apologize.

Pete Davidson allegedly sent this photo to Kanye West, taunting at the time that he was in bed with Kim Kardashian. (Instagram)

The PETA Davidson incident aside (sorry, but I have not seen anyone make that pun and it’s making me insane), there was the driving incident.

In June, police charged Pete with a single count of reckless driving.

He crashed his car into a home in Beverly Hills. No one seemed to have sustained any injuries, and Pete’s vehicle did not actually enter the house. But still, yikes!

In late 2021, Pete Davidson carefully avoided his then-famous budding romance. (NBC)

So, after all of this, Pete is undergoing some routine maintenance.

“Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it,” an insider characterized.

“He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him,” the source stressed. “And are proud of him.”

Comedian Pete Davidson attends the American Museum of Natural History’s 2018 Museum Gala on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Getty)

The insider said that Pete is “taking a well deserved break so he can focus on himself and learn to better deal with his PTSD issues.”

Pete is a mental health advocate. He has spoken openly of his depression and his borderline personality disorder.

We are, as always, glad that he is taking care of himself.