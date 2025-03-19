Sia Divorces Daniel Bernad After 2 Years of Marriage (And Just Months After Welcoming …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sia might soon be out on the town swinging from the chandelier and looking for cheap thrills!

That’s because the Aussie pop songstress is newly single after filing for divorce from husband Daniel Bernad.

The move came as a shock to fans, especially since Sia and Bernad just tied the knot in late 2022.

Sia Furler speaks onstage during the 5th Daytime Beauty Awards honoring science behind beauty, health and wellness at Taglyan Complex on October 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sia and Daniel Bernard call it quits

There were no rumors of trouble within the relationship, and in divorce docs obtained by TMZ, Sia lists the date of separation as yesterday.

For obvious reasons, the timing has led many to conclude that there must have been some sort of precipitating event here.

But Sia is famously protective of her privacy (this is the same woman who hid her face behind giant wigs through the early years of her career), so we probably won’t be getting the story from her anytime soon.

Singer-songwriter Sia attends the “Annie” World Premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on December 7, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Why did Sia file for divorce?

If you were hoping that Sia’s divorce filing would provide some insight, we’re afraid we have bad news.

She went with “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the split, which is usually the direction celebs take when they’re trying to keep their divorce as private as possible.

However, the divorce filing does reveal one surprising facet of Sia and Daniel’s brief marriage.

It seems that the pop icon welcomed a third child less than a year ago.

Sia’s secret third child: What’s going on here?

Yes, according to documents obtained by People, Sia and Daniel welcomed a daughter together sometime in 2024.

Singer Sia performs onstage at the Humane Society of The United States 60th Anniversary Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 29, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Humane Society)

The girl is named Somersault Wonder Bernad (you can always count on Sia to deliver the quirky vibes), and the singer is requesting full custody (though she’s open to Daniel having visitation rights).

Sia is also a mother of two boys, whom she adopted in 2019.

Again, she’s done an impressive job of protecting her privacy, so very little is known about her sons or her first marriage (she divorced Erik Anders Lang in 2016).

Singer Sia poses during the 2008 All Points West Music and Arts Festival at Liberty State Park on August 9, 2008 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

All of this information about her split from Benad is very new, and it seems unlikely that Sia will comment on it anytime soon.

But we’ll continue to monitor the situation, and we’ll keep you updated as new information becomes available.

In the meantime, we’d like to congratulate Sia on little Somersault!