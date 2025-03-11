Choi Wheesung Cause of Death: Korean Pop Icon Passes Away at 43

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news from the world of music today:

Wildly popular Korean pop star Choi Wheesung — who was better known as simply Wheesung — has passed away.

He was just 43 years old.

This photo taken on August 8, 2013 shows South Korean singer Wheesung waving as fans look on, at his military service discharge ceremony in Nonsan. (Photo credit should read Starnews/AFP via Getty Images)

The singer’s body was discovered at his home in Seoul on Monday, according to The New York Times.

Wheesung cause of death

No cause of death has been revealed, but Gwangjin Police tell the Times that they’re investigating the possibility of a drug overdose.

In a statement released yesterday, Wheesung’s agency revealed that he went into cardiac arrest for unknown reasons.

“Artist Wheesung has left us. He was found in cardiac arrest at his residence and was later pronounced dead,” Tajoy Entertainment told Yonhap News in a statement, adding staff were “in deep sorrow” (via USA Today).

This photo taken on August 8, 2013 shows South Korean singer Wheesung at his military service discharge ceremony in Nonsan. (Photo credit should read Starnews/AFP via Getty Images)

An epic career tragically cut short

Also known as Realslow, Wheesung enjoyed incredible popularity in his native South Korea.

His first solo album, Like a Movie, was released to blockbuster sales and rave reviews in 2002.

The next year, he followed that up with his equally successful sophomore effort, It’s Real.

In addition to his music career, Wheesung was a popular actor in South Korean films. He famously took on the title role in Zorro, and he played Elvis in the All Shook Up series of musicals.

Wheesung’s passing marks the second shocking death of a Korean star in as many weeks.

Late last month, actress Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her home of an apparent suicide.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

For now, our thoughts go out to Wheesung’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.