Mindy Kaling Defends Appearance on Meghan Markle’s Much-Hated Netflix Series

Mindy Kaling really does not understand all the fuss.

The former Office star and long-time comedian/writer/actress made a cameo on the second episode of Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, which has been blasted by critics and yet which also just earned an unexpected renewal.

Stopping by The View this week, Kaling was asked about the appearance and some of the backlash that has come along with it.

Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling are friends. (Netflix)

“You know, I had a great time,” the 45-year-old said to the talk show’s host. “I’ve noticed that whenever I do something, anything, related to Meghan, it becomes…”

Big news, Whoopi Goldberg chimed in, to which Kaling agreed.

“We were making sandwiches, and then they’ll push in on my face on TikTok and they’ll be like, ‘Look at this emotion you felt,’ and I honestly didn’t even remember it because we shot it like, nine months ago,” Kaling added.

“I loved my time with Meghan. I’m also like, let her promote her show. It was great and really fascinating seeing the reaction.”

Meghan Markle has not received rave reviews for her Netflix series. (Netflix)

Markle made news on the aforementioned episode because she corrected Kaling when the topic of her last name was broached.

“It’s so funny you keep saying Markle. You know it’s Sussex now,” Markle told her pal on air.

“You have kids and you go, I share my name with my children. I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me but it just means so much to go, this is our family name. Our little family now.”

“Now I know and I love it,” Kaling said in response.

Meghan Markle arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

As for how she got involved in the Netflix program, Kaling said on The View that it was shortly after the birth of her third child in 2024 when Markle reached out and asked her to be on the show.

In a February interview with Time Magazine, Kaling tried to clear up what she believes is a major misconception about the Duchess of Sussex, revealing a tidbit in the process.

“I love cooking, but I’m really not good at entertaining,” she said back then.

“I don’t know anything about how you’re not supposed to use overhead lighting when people come over. You’re supposed to use little lamps. But Meghan just knows how to do that stuff.”