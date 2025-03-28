Kylie Kelce Obliterates Pregnancy-Shamers, Defends Epidurals & C-Sections

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As Kylie Kelce prepares to welcome Baby #4, she is hearing more and more weird takes about childbirth.

Not good opinions. Terrible advice and insults from pregnancy-shaming trolls.

Kylie has dealt with shamers before. And she’s happy to tackle these now.

If you have rancid takes on epidurals or cesarean sections and whether someone’s delivery was “valid,” she doesn’t want to hear them.

During a March 2025 episode of her ‘Not Gonna Lie’ podcast, Kylie Kelce had choice words for trolls who shame pregnant folks for their delivery plans. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Kylie Kelce has some choice words for a specific type of mom-shamer

On the Thursday, March 27 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie Kelce discussed her birth plan. She also defended it from some of the weirdest trolls on the internet.

“You don’t need to have an opinion on it,” she pointed out helpfully. “You don’t need to be worried about it.”

Speaking of her epidural plans, Kylie noted: “I just want a fat needle in my back that keeps the line in. It’s such a short list because you cannot make a plan and assume that little muffin is going to stick to it.”

Kylie already shares 5-year-old Wyatt, 3-year-old Elliotte, and 2-year-old Bennett with husband Jason. And as she prepares to welcome Baby #4, she’s truly not looking for unhinged feedback.

“People who dismiss birth with an epidural as ‘not a true birth experience’ I can promise you from the bottom of my heart I felt every part of labor,” she emphasized.

“Thank you. I knew what was happening. I could feel everything,” Kylie continued. “Was it painful? No. That’s the point of the fat needle in my back.”

On her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie Kelce opened up about experiencing bullying due to her height. (Image Credit: YouTube)

She also dismissed brainrot over caesarean procedures

“I’ve seen a number of triggering comments over the weekend on certain TikToks,” Kylie noted. Truly, pregnancy advice TikTok sounds like a previously unwritten circle of hell.

She described videos “where people have been told by relatives, or other people in their life, that because they had an emergency c-section or a c-section that was scheduled, they did not experience birth.”

Kylie continued: “I’m trying to be nice. Um, no nevermind. Go f–k yourself. You can kindly f–k right off.”

A pregnant Kylie Kelce sits and speaks with a guest on her ‘Not Gonna Lie’ podcast in March of 2025. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“The person you are speaking to just grew a human being,” Kylie spelled out.

“And for whatever reason that little baby had to come out the front not the bottom,” she pointed out.

“You know whose business that is? Not f–king yours,” Kylie said accurately. “I dare you to say that within earshot of me. I dare you — I double dog dare you.”

Appearing on the first episode of her podcast on December 5, 2024, Kylie Kelce showed listeners what they can expect. (Image Credit: YouTube)

This is a personal insult for her

Kylie shared that she herself was delivered via c-section. Anyone saying this nonsense is also insulting her mother, Lisa McDevitt.

“You think she didn’t experience birth?” she challenged. “I will kick your ass in honor of Lil Lis.”

We live in a world where countless people feel entitled to belittle or try to control people because of their personal choices. While we can all fall prey to the impulse (some haircuts are difficult to understand), we would all be better off if we let people make personal choices for themselves.

(Also if we stopped pretending that suffering is inherently virtuous; it isn’t!)