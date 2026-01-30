Don Lemon Arrested By Federal Agents In Connection With Minnesota Protest

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have a shocking development to report out of Los Angeles today:

Several outlets have now confirmed that journalist Don Lemon has been taken into federal custody.

The arrest — which took place while Lemon was in LA covering the Grammys — is reportedly the result of his involvement in a church protest in St. Paul, Minnesota earlier this month.

Journalist Don Lemon has been taken into federal custody. (CNN/YouTube)

According to a report from The New York Times, Lemon was arrested on charges of conspiracy to deprive rights.

Lemon’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, counters that her client is being targeted and intimidated with the goal of silencing him.

“The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable,” Lowell said in a statement issued today, adding:

“There is no more important time for people like Don to be doing this work.”

Lowell went on to note that the Trump administration has spent more time and effort investigating protests than it has investigating the multiple shooting deaths that have occurred in Minneapolis this month.

Don Lemon during his time on CNN. (CNN/YouTube)

“Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case,” she said, adding:

“This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.”

In recent weeks, numerous MAGA cheerleaders, including recent convert Nicki Minaj, have hurled insults at Lemon and fumed at his decision to cover the anti-ICE protests as an independent journalist.

“DON ‘C–K S–KIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING,” Minaj wrote in a homophobic tirade on X (formerly Twitter), adding:

Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Don Lemon, and Mj Rodriguez pose backstage during the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York at New York Hilton Midtown on May 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for GLAAD)

“HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION.”

Though the protest was a peaceful one, in which no one was hurt and no property was damaged, the Trump administration continues to pursue charges against those who attended.

At least four people have now been taken into custody, including a US Army veteran named William Kelly, who has been charged with conspiracy to deprive rights.

No word on yet on when Lemon might be arraigned or if he’ll be permitted to post bail.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.