Kylie Kelce: PREGNANT with Baby #4!!!!!!

Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce have some rather exciting news to share:

Taylor Swift is going to be an aunt!

Kinda. Sort. Okay, not really.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of “Kelce” on September 08, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video)

The former Philadelphia Eagles star and his wife — who, let’s face it, are really only uber famous these days because Swift is dating Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce — are expecting their fourth child, however.

They broke this blessed piece of news via a hilarious family photo.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister,” Kylie on Friday, November 22, announcing her pregnancy. “At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!”

LOL, you guys.

Check out this picture to see what Kylie means:

In the snapshot, all three of the Kelces’ kids are wearing a “Big Sister” shirt.

Their youngest daughter, Bennett, is crying, while the oldest, Wyatt, is holding her hands over her ears in shock. Elliotte, nicknamed “Ellie,” however, is all smiles. We love it.

The retired NFL center — who will soon host his own late-night talk show on ESPN — and his spouse got married knot in April 2018 and went on to welcome daughters Wyatt in October 2019, Elliotte in March 2021 and Bennett in February 2023.

“Before I had children, I told myself if I ever have a daughter, I’m just going to treat them exactly the same as a son. I don’t think that you should treat kids necessarily different,” Jason told People last year.

“And then when I had a daughter, I was like, ‘I’m not going to spoil her, I’m going to raise her tough. She’s going to be hard.’ And the moment she came out, I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s not going to work.’”

Jason Kelce looks on prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 11, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Not long after announcing that she and husband Jason are expecting their fourth child – a daughter, we can now confirm – the expectant mother went on TikTok to share a funny throwback to a video from July in which she stated she was not pregnant amid fan speculation.

The latest video begins with footage from the July upload in which Kylie smiled as she shook her head, stating, “I have had a number of articles written about me since the middle of last football season stating that I am pregnant. I am not.”

It then slows down as Kylie says, “I am not,” with a screeching sound effect being heard and “Famous last words” appearing on the screen.

From there, clip cuts to a scene of Kylie and Jason’s three daughters posing for the photos used in the pregnancy announcement … while Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” plays in the background.

Kelce captioned the post “#FAFO.”