Kate Middleton Cites Cancer Journey in UK Mother’s Day Post

Kate Middleton has shared a new message in honor of Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom.

The parent of three — who shares Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, with Prince William — marked this occasion on March 30 with a touching tribute to Mother Nature.

In doing so, she also acknowledged the journey she has been on for the past many months.

Kate Middleton during the 2025 Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Wellington Barracks on March 17, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary,” Princess Kate captioned her Instagram post, which featured a video comprised various outdoor scenes.

This is a clear reference to Middleton having battled some form of cancer since around this same time in 2024.

Thankfully, as we learned in January, the Royal Beauty is now in remission.

“This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognize how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life,” Middleton continued, concluding the post with her first initial, C.

Prince William and Kate Middleton meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust as they attend the Six Nations match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium on March 15, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In the social media montage, Middleton donning a patterned beige dress and touching a tree as the sunlight surrounds her.

In another moment caught on camera, someone who appears to be her husband, walks through tall grass with their dogs at his heels.

The couple’s kids are not included, out of respect for their privacy we’re assuming.

This latest The tribute to nature comes after Kate’s controversial 2024 Mother’s Day post, which she later confessed to altering after keen observers noticed some strange details.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales visits an ‘Action For Children’ mother and baby unit at HMP Styal, a prison and young offender institution, near Wilmslow on February 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: Phil Noble-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Back then, the beloved princess shared a snapshot of herself sitting and smiling next to her three children.

As the picture made its way around the internet, many observers noticed some oddities — including Charlotte and Louis appearing blurry, Kate’s zipper looking edited and her hair seemingly being airbrushed.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” Middleton subsequently wrote to explain what transpired.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

The statement did little to shut down the speculation that the Royal Family was hiding something… especially because Middleton had undergone abdominal surgery in January 2024 and had retreated from the public eye during her recovery.

At the time, she wasn’t scheduled to attend any public events until after Easter.

Kate was then forced to tell the world about her cancer diagnosis and eventual treatment.

Kate Middleton stands from the balcony during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A lot has changed since.

Middleton has recently been seen out and about, even drinking beer.

We continue to send Kate and her loved ones nothing but the best.