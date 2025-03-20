Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Been Living a “Nightmare,” Insider …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been going through it for awhile now.

There was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry defecting out of the family and the country… there was the COVID-19 pandemic… and most recently, of course, there was Middleton’s cancer diagnosis in early 2024.

Let’s not forget that Prince Charles has also been diagnosed with this awful disease.

Such tumultuous events would be enough to tear nearly any couple apart, wouldn’t you say?

Prince William and Kate Middleton meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust as they attend the Six Nations match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium on March 15, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This hasn’t been the case for Middleton and William, however, according to Royal historian Amanda Foreman.

“There is a sense of protectiveness and partnership,” Foreman says in the latest issue of People Magazine.

“The last five years have been a nightmare for them in every possible way — the past year even more so. That either crushes a marriage, or it brings them together.”

Foreman emphasizes that the spouses are closer than ever these days, which is especially important because “the international stage is so unstable.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William depart the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 10, 2025 in London, England. ((Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Neither Kate nor William has said a ton in public about their relationship or the trials that have tested it of late.

But Middleton has completed her cancer treatments. She’s out there drinking beer. We can all pray that the worst is behind them.

“Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult,” William said in November to reporters.

“I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Princess Charlotte of Wales, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the King’s Birthday Parade “Trooping the Colour” in London on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Middleton returned to her Royal duties after announcing in January that her cancer was in remission.

Prince William and his wife have remained mostly tight-lipped about their estranged relationship with Harry and Markle, choosing instead to focus on their own romance.

We’ve seen more of the pair acting all cute and cuddly in public then ever before.

As you might expect these days, Kate and William are primarily focused on their children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared this sweet snapshot in honor of Valentine’s Day 2025. (The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)

One year after Kate revealed to the world that she was sick, royal biographer Robert Hardman tells People: “There is definitely a feeling of resetting the dial — of being back.”

Adds Ailsa Anderson, a former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth:

“Fast-forward, and what a difference a year makes. She’s even more beloved in the nation’s hearts than she was.”