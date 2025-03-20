Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Been Living a “Nightmare,” Insider …

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been going through it for awhile now.
There was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry defecting out of the family and the country… there was the COVID-19 pandemic… and most recently, of course, there was Middleton’s cancer diagnosis in early 2024.
Let’s not forget that Prince Charles has also been diagnosed with this awful disease.
Such tumultuous events would be enough to tear nearly any couple apart, wouldn’t you say?
This hasn’t been the case for Middleton and William, however, according to Royal historian Amanda Foreman.
“There is a sense of protectiveness and partnership,” Foreman says in the latest issue of People Magazine.
“The last five years have been a nightmare for them in every possible way — the past year even more so. That either crushes a marriage, or it brings them together.”
Foreman emphasizes that the spouses are closer than ever these days, which is especially important because “the international stage is so unstable.”
Neither Kate nor William has said a ton in public about their relationship or the trials that have tested it of late.
But Middleton has completed her cancer treatments. She’s out there drinking beer. We can all pray that the worst is behind them.
“Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult,” William said in November to reporters.
“I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”
Middleton returned to her Royal duties after announcing in January that her cancer was in remission.
Prince William and his wife have remained mostly tight-lipped about their estranged relationship with Harry and Markle, choosing instead to focus on their own romance.
We’ve seen more of the pair acting all cute and cuddly in public then ever before.
As you might expect these days, Kate and William are primarily focused on their children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.
One year after Kate revealed to the world that she was sick, royal biographer Robert Hardman tells People: “There is definitely a feeling of resetting the dial — of being back.”
Adds Ailsa Anderson, a former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth:
“Fast-forward, and what a difference a year makes. She’s even more beloved in the nation’s hearts than she was.”