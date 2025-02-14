Kate Middleton and Prince William Go Full-On PDA in Rare Valentine’s Day Photo

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Who says Valentine’s Day is nothing but a Hallmark holiday?!?

On Friday, February 14, Kate Middleton and Prince William marked the very special day in a rare move… by posting a photo of themselves sharing a public display of affection on social media.

You can check it out here:

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared this sweet snapshot in honor of Valentine’s Day 2025. (The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)

The snapshot included a caption with no words; just single red love heart emoji.

It was initially released by the famous spouses in September 2024 as part of an emotional video announcing that Middleton had completed her chemotherapy treatment following her cancer diagnosis earlier in the year.

As you can see above, the sweet image features the husband and wife holding hands as William kisses his bride on the cheek and she laughs.

It looks to have been captured in a wooded area, with the Prince and Princess sitting on a brown picnic blanket.

We really don’t see them very often in this sort of state, do we? Candid, dressed down, acting as if there’s no one else around?

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with members of the Emergency Services during a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Middleton, of course, announced her cancer diagnosis just about a year ago, stepping away from the spotlight for a number of months afterward.

The mother of three has slowly been returning to her duties and into the public sphere over the past several weeks, but it will likely be a long time until she’s back to a full-time schedule.

She may never be.

This illness can take its toll on one’s body and Kate does still have three young children at home.

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In general, perhaps due to this major health scare, Kate and William have become more prominent with their public displays of affection.

In a June 2024 social media post for William’s birthday, as an example, Middleton wrote, “We all love you so much!”

The Prince of Wales then reciprocated last month with a personal birthday message to Kate in honor of her turning 43 years old.

“To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you… We love you,” he wrote.

Incredibly, the couple has now been together for more than 20 years overall.

They dated for eight years and then got married in 2011. Looks like the romance is going stronger than ever, too!