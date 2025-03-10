Chris Martin: His Divorce & Confusing Relationship Status with Dakota Johnson, Explained

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Chris Martin knew the sting of a divorce long before whatever’s going on with him at the moment.

Because it is all very confusing, we know!

In early 2024, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s engagement became public knowledge. This followed years of secrecy.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow attend Hollywood Stands Up To Cancer Event on Tuesday, January 28, 2014. (Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Entertainment Industry Foundation)

Not even six months later, news broke that the pair had split after seven years together — only for a competing report to drop hours later insisting they were still together!

So, what is the truth here? Are they together or not? If not, is this a breakup or a divorce? Are we in the middle of an uncoupling sequel or just a miscommunication?

Let’s dive in.

Chris Martin’s Divorce From Gwyneth Paltrow: A Decade of Love

To really understand the Coldplay frontman’s current relationship status, it’s important to remember how we got here.

While he reportedly had a previous relationship with events producer Lily Sobhani, Chris Martin’s most famous relationship was and remains with Gwyneth Paltrow.

Paltrow and Martin met in October of 2002. This was backstage at a Coldplay concert.

One year later, their house-hunting in North London inspired wedding rumors. Things had evidently become serious, and quickly.

Chris Martin of the band Coldplay performs at the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 10, 2022. (Photo Credit: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Wedding Bells, Babies – And Then Divorce

Soon after, in December of 2003, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin confirmed that they were expecting their first child as a couple.

Two days later, on December 5, the two secretly married in Santa Barbara. The hush-hush ceremony was so small that not even Paltrow’s mother received an invite.

In May of 2004, the now-married couple welcomed their daughter, whom they infamously named Apple.

Dr. Ella Bell and Gwyneth Paltrow, CEO & Founder, goop speak onstage during Day Three of The MAKERS Conference 2024 The Beverly Hilton on February 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The 2024 MAKERS Conference)

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin confirmed in January 2006 that they were once again expecting. In April, they welcomed Moses Martin.

“Moses” means “to draw out” and refers to a religious figure from the Torah. However, the couple revealed that they had named their second child after the Coldplay song, “Moses,” which Chris Martin wrote about Gwyneth Paltrow in 2003.

The happy times went on for years, with public dates and gushing about each other. Until 2013, when the couple began admitting to challenges in their relationship.

Chris Martin speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin’s Divorce

On March 25, 2014, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin announced their divorce in a notorious entry on her Goop brand website.

“We have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much, we will remain separate,” the couple wrote. They continued: “We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we have ever been.”

The announcement added: “We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner.”

Chris Martin of the band ColdPlay perform on stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

For many, ‘consciously uncouple’ is our Roman Empire

Consciously uncouple has become a joking part of many people’s lexicons ever since. However, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin also went through with an actual divorce.

The exes finalized their divorce in April of 2015.

Despite that, they remained co-parents and good friends ever after. This did not change when Paltrow moved on, marrying Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Dakota Johnson attends the “Daddio” Premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson: Is History Repeating Itself?

Speaking of moving on, Chris Martin also moved on after the divorce. He has been dating actor and nepo baby Dakota Johnson since 2017. The pair have kept their affairs very private.

They never attend movie premieres together, never show up on each other’s arms at the Oscars – nothing like that. But things nevertheless have gotten serious for the pair. So much in fact, that marriage was on the horizon.

In the spring of 2024, the world learned that they were engaged, and had quietly been for years.

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Within weeks, the rumor mill churned out all kinds of conflicting stories. Some outlets took the stance that they were actually already married, or at least very close to it. Meanwhile, others hinted that the pair may never make it down the aisle.

“Dakota has gotten cold feet. She loves Chris, but she’s still not sure about marriage. She’s seen too many of them end in divorce. Her mother, Melanie Griffith, has been married three times, and her father, Don Johnson, got hitched twice, so she’s hesitant to take the plunge herself. She’s not a runaway bride — she’s just not sure marriage is for her,” an insider told In Touch.

Are Chris and Dakota Still Together?

Officially, it sounds like the pair are sticking it out.

In August of 2024, The Daily Mail reported that Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson had broken up. Their source seemed pretty firm that the pair couldn’t make the romance work any longer.

“Chris and Dakota have tried desperately hard over the past few months to make their relationship work. They’ll always have love for each other but they’ve both come to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term.”

But then, just a few hours later, People reported that the breakup news was false. The couple’s representative affirmed that they “are happily together.”

That’s a pretty firm debunking. And it’s the best that we have to go on until the next relationship update.